America’s Got Talent recap: Dwyane Wade guests on Judge Cuts 2

The America’s Got Talent recap for Tuesday night revealed seven acts making it through to the live shows. Dwyane Wade, who is the husband of Gabrielle Union, joined the show as a guest for Judge Cuts 2.

Last week, seven acts advanced to the live shows, with guest judge Brad Paisley along for the ride. The seven acts that advanced were Berywam (beatboxing), Chris Klafford (singing), Emerald Belles (dancing), The Messoudi Brothers (acrobatics), Lukas & Falco (dogs), Sophie Pecora (singing), and the Ndlovu Youth Choir (singing).

During the July 23 episode, Wade got to hit his Golden Buzzer for one act and then six more acts would also move forward at the end of the night, based on the votes of the judges.

July 23 America’s Got Talent recap: Judge Cuts 2

Dwyane Wade rewarded the dance group V. Unbeatable with his Golden Buzzer. It happened roughly midway through the episode, and he was excited to support the group from India.

These death-defying stunts by @V_Unbeatable are enough to turn anyone into a fan. pic.twitter.com/QELa3Cpj8d — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 24, 2019

More AGT acts advance to the live shows

Six more acts joined V. Unbeatable in the 2019 AGT quarterfinals. They were Alex Dowis (painter), Bir Khalsa (danger), Dom Chambers (magic), GFORCE (singing), Robert Finley (singer), and Ryan Niemiller (comedian).

Congrats to @TheRobertFinley on making it to live shows! pic.twitter.com/Ehrcp161L1 — America's Got Talent (@AGT) July 24, 2019

AGT Judge Cuts 2 eliminations

For a lot of acts, the July 23 AGT episode was the end of the line. It’s possible that one or two of them could still advance as wild cards, but for now, they are done in Season 14.

The eliminated acts were Adaline Bates, ADEM Show, Duo Fusion, Gingzilla, Izzy and Easton, Lamont Landers, Mat Ricardo, Michael Paul, Olivia Calderon, Valerie Sassyfras, and Verba Shadow.

That brings an end to the America’s Got Talent recap for Season 14, Episode 8. The show will return with another round of the Judge Cuts coming up on July 30.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.