Who went through on America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts? The AGT quarterfinalists make it to live shows

The first America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts segment took place on Tuesday night. It yielded a group of AGT quarterfinalists who will compete on the live shows.

It was a big night for several of the acts, including who got the Golden Buzzer from guest judge Brad Paisley. The country singer joined the judge’s panel just for the night.

Who went through on America’s Got Talent Judge Cuts?

Last night was definitely highlighted by Sophie Pecora. The young singer performed another original song and she definitely impressed the judges with the raw honesty within her writing.

Check out Sophie’s memorable performance below, as this is one 15-year-old who could make it all the way to the AGT 2019 top 10.

Six other acts advanced to the AGT live shows, covering several different genres on the show. After the Golden Buzzer was assigned by Brad Paisley, it left the judge’s panel to decide who else would advance.

The seven acts who went through on America’s Got Talent last night were Sophie Pecora (singing), Chris Klafford (singing), The Messoudi Brothers (acrobatics), Emerald Belles (dancing), Berywam (beatboxing), Lukas & Falco (dogs), and the Ndlovu Youth Choir (singing).

These seven acts join the 2019 Golden Buzzer winners in the live shows that will take place in August.

AGT eliminated acts

The AGT Judge Cuts also led to a lot of acts being eliminated from the season. There is a shot they could come back as wild cards for the live shows, but the end of the show arrived for a number of the acts during Judge Cuts 1.

The eliminated acts were Andy Rowell, Dakota and Nadia, Damiyr, Duo Togni, Dylan, Jecko, Kevin Schwartz, Loki Alohikea, Matthew Richardson, and The Sentimentalists.

It was definitely an emotional night for all of the acts who performed during Judge Cuts 1. The drama will continue when comedian Jay Leno joins the panel for Judge Cuts 2 on July 23.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.