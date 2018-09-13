America’s Got Talent recap: AGT Top 10 is set after America’s vote and Dunkin’ Save

Five more acts became members of the 2018 America’s Got Talent finalists by the end of the night giving us this season’s AGT top ten.

During the September 11 episode, 11 more acts competed for spots in the finals. Among the performers were Glennis Grace, Aaron Crow, Christina Wells, and Angel City Chorale.

It was during the September 5 results show, that Shin Lim, Michael Ketterer, Samuel J. Comroe, Duo Transcend, and Zurcaroh made it to the AGT finals. By the end of the September 12 episode, the AGT top 10 would be set.

Three America’s Got Talent finalists

Three acts became finalists early in the America’s Got Talent results episode. Those three AGT finalists are Vicki Barbolak, Courtney Hadwin, and Brian King Joseph. They landed in the top three from their performances from the night before and will automatically move on.

Five AGT acts going home

On the night, six acts would be going home, but five acts (outside of the Dunkin’ Save) would get the bad news early on. The acts going home are Da Republik, Aaron Crow, Noah Guthrie, Christina Wells, and Angel City Chorale.

All of the disqualified acts did a great job and deserve recognition. The competition was tough this year, proving once again that America does indeed have talent.

Dunkin Save results

The acts receiving the fourth, fifth, and sixth highest number of votes from America were up for the Dunkin’ Save this week. America would get to vote on them during the September 12 episode, with one act getting saved. Those three acts were Daniel Emmet, Glennis Grace, and We Three.

Daniel Emmet, Glennis Grace, and We Three were on the bubble. One of the acts would get saved by America, one would get saved by the AGT judges, and one would be going home.

Glennis Grace won the Dunkin’ Save by receiving the support of the voters. The AGT judges saved Daniel Emmet. This meant that We Three was going home.

AGT top 10 revealed

The 2018 AGT top 10 are Shin Lim, Michael Ketterer, Samuel J. Comroe, Duo Transcend, Zurcaroh, Vicki Barbolak, Courtney Hadwin, Brian King Joseph, Glennis Grace, and Daniel Emmet.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC at 8/7c.