Amber Portwood’s ex Matt Baier isn’t buying the machete attack story

Amber Portwood is currently keeping a low profile after her arrest almost two weeks ago, but her ex-boyfriend Matt Baier is speaking out about her current situation.

Even though Matt and Amber don’t really have any communication these days as they have both moved on, it appears that he’s coming to her defense, saying that the Amber he knew wouldn’t put her children in harm’s way.

“Nope, never. I mean, we had some arguments but no, I never had an experience where she went after me with a machete,” Matt says during an interview with TMZ, laughing a little, adding he can’t really relate.

He adds that there have to be two sides to this story. Matt reveals he doesn’t see what could have pushed Amber to the point where she would attack Andrew Glennon with a machete. When asked how he feels about this happening in front of James, Matt reveals that it isn’t good.

“Of course, if this happened in front of the baby, it’s horrible,” he explains but is quick to come to Amber’s defense, saying, “The Amber that I know was a wonderful mother. She would never put her children in harm’s way.”

“I wasn’t there. I don’t know what happened. Amber is a loving mother,” he reveals.

Amber is currently facing charges and it’s uncertain what could happen with her relationship and her custody of James. Andrew has filed for full custody of James and Amber isn’t allowed to see them before her next court date.

This weekend, Amber skipped the Teen Mom OG reunion so Dr. Drew may have to address her issues without her being there. There’s been no word on whether she will call in, but her legal troubles could prevent her from speaking out about the situation.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.