Amber Portwood skips Teen Mom OG reunion: What about Andrew?

Amber Portwood remains out of the spotlight after she was arrested and charged with attacking her live-in boyfriend, Andrew Glennon. She reportedly attacked Andrew with a machete and threatened suicide, which prompted Andrew to call 911.

Amber was arrested and thrown in jail but was later bailed out. This happened just two weeks ago, so it makes sense that Amber would want to stay away from the Teen Mom OG reunion.

“She did not attend,” a source tells Radar Online about Amber and the Teen Mom OG reunion special that was filmed this past weekend, adding, “It just wasn’t a consideration with everything else she has going on right now.”

Radar reveals that Gary Shirley and Kristina were both on stage, but Andrew Glennon was missing in action. It’s possible he’s unable to speak about the incident, which is still very fresh. Amber is currently not allowed to have contact with Andrew or James, making it difficult for them to be on set at the same time.

Amber does have a court hearing later this month, where a judge may give her permission to contact Andrew and James again.

On Teen Mom OG, Amber learned this week that her daughter Leah suffers from anxiety attacks, something that Amber herself has struggled with. She was disappointed that Gary and Kristina hadn’t said anything about it to her before

Leah had struggled to breathe on the way home on the bus one day. She told Amber during a trip to the nail salon that she suffered eight panic attacks in about two years.

Needless to say, Amber Portwood may have gone through some additional stress at the time she decided to use a machete to get to Andrew and James on July 4th.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.