Amber Portwood ordered to stay away from son James and Andrew after machete attack

Amber Portwood went to court yesterday. She was arrested late last week for reportedly attacking Andrew Glennon with a machete while he held their son James.

While Amber and Andrew haven’t said anything about the situation, court documents reveal that Amber isn’t allowed to talk to Andrew or her son James.

For now, Portwood has been charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor, and a judge has ruled that she is to have no contact with James and Andrew for now. It’s uncertain whether that order will last weeks or months.

The court documents also reveal that Amber had reportedly threatened to kill herself prior to going after Andrew with the machete. If this is true, this would be the second time within a short period where she has talked about committing suicide.

The revelations about suicide are concerning to her fans.

@AmberLPortwood I tried to give Amber the benefit of the doubt but damn a machete? That’s scary. And suicide attempt? This is really sad. Prayers is all that’s left.#teenmom. #Amber — Susie Conroy (@ConroySusie) July 10, 2019

Despite her struggles, she’s still a role model for people who are struggling with suicidal thoughts or suicides in the family.

I felt your pain tonight. My son is 11 and he struggles so bad. It's so hard as a mom to watch your child struggle and suicide thoughts are real for any age. — Samantha Montoya (@SamanthaCurwick) June 11, 2019

Amber Portwood went after Andrew with a machete early Friday morning and was arrested. It didn’t take long for Andrew to file for custody of little James, as he genuinely felt that his life and the life of James were in danger.

Since her court visit yesterday, fans of Teen Mom are questioning whether Amber should continue filming the show. As we’ve previously covered, some of her followers believe that MTV should cut ties with her instead of filming her journey for a television show and pay her thousands of dollars for each season.

Many people are cheering for Amber to get better and get help. She’s currently keeping a low profile in Indiana.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.