Amber Portwood arrest and 911 call: Andrew Glennon and James’ lives in danger?

Amber Portwood was arrested this morning and more details are surfacing about what went down that led to the Teen Mom OG star’s arrest.

Andrew Glennon, who lives with Amber and the couple’s one-year-old son, reportedly texted the police, claiming that his life and the life of James were in danger.

“I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” an audio recording from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reveals, according to Radar Online.

Portwood allegedly assaulted Andrew while he was holding James.

“Officers spoke to the male victim, who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” a police spokesperson told the website. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood, assaulted him, while he was holding their 1-year-old child.”

As we reported earlier today, Amber Portwood was arrested early this morning in Indianapolis. She was taken into custody around 6 a.m. and she remained in custody at 10 a.m. She had been charged with domestic battery, but little was known at the time about what went down.

A mug shot was released this afternoon by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

While Amber and Andrew have stayed silent about the incident, Gary Shirley, the former boyfriend of Amber and father of Leah, broke his silence on Twitter. He revealed that his prayers were with Amber, Andrew, and little James.

He also explained that he knew nothing about the incident that wasn’t already being reported. He clarified that Leah is currently camping with her best friend and hadn’t been home with Amber or Gary at the time of the incident.

My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend. — Gary Shirley (@ItsGaryTime) July 5, 2019

There’s been no word on where Amber is at the present time, or whether she’s planning on addressing the arrest in the coming days.

