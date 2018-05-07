Alone Season 5 heads to Mongolia for most brutal challenge yet

Alone Season 5 will take place in Mongolia — with the premiere airing on June 14, History has revealed.

The new season for 2018 promises to be the show’s most brutal yet, and certainly its most remote.

It will feature contestants who have all previously featured on the series as they come up against everything from subzero temperatures to deadly predators including things like feral wolves and the venomous Siberian Pit Viper.

Each survivalist will be allowed ten survival tools each and camera equipment so they can document their experiences, as like in previous seasons there will be no camera crew.

Whoever survives the longest will win a huge cash prize of $500,000.

History said: “Dropped off in Northern Mongolia, the most remote location yet, the ten survivalists will be separated by miles and endure brutal, subzero temperatures, deadly predators and punishing isolation, as they push themselves once more to their limits.

“After coming up short in their respective seasons, these men and women have even greater motivations and well-planned strategies for survival.

“They must build their own shelters, hunt their own food, and overcome numerous deadly obstacles if they want to be the last person standing.”

We previously told how there has been lots of speculation as to who will feature on Alone Season 5. It’s thought one of the contestants could be Megan Hanacek, who took part on Season 3.

Alone Season 5 premieres on Thursday, June 14, at 10pm ET/PT.