Alone Season 5: Premiere date, cast, location and everything you need to know

Alone Season 5 is on the horizon— and here’s everything we know so far, including who’ll be in the cast, the location, and when the likely premiere date will be.

There has been no recent official news about the air date of the upcoming season but the show is believed to have already wrapped, with a casting for Season 6 already out:

A sneak peek of Season 5 aired at the end of the Season 4 “Tales from the Island” reunion last August, which revealed some details (more on that below).

Alone Season 5 premiere date

The official premiere date for Alone Season 5 on History has not yet been released. Season 1 began in June 2015, Season 2 in April 2016, Season 3 in December 2016 and Season 4 in June 2017.

It’s likely that the official air date for Season 5 will be released soon, and the latest it will start will probably be early June 2018.

Alone Season 5 format

Season 4 was the first ever season of Alone to see contestants paired up, but not all fans were happy about the change. It has not yet been confirmed, but it is thought likely that Season 5 will return to the original format of people being left to fend for themselves in the wild — alone.

Alone Season 5 location

Seasons 1, 2 and 4 of Alone were all filmed on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, while Season 3 took place in Patagonia, Argentina. In the sneak peek during the Season 4 reunion it was revealed Season 5 of Alone will take place in a “brand new location”.

Alone Season 5 cast

The sneak peek revealed that at least some — and likely all — the contestants on Season 5 will be veterans from previous seasons, and that there would be a total of 10 people taking part in a battle to win $500,000.

No footage of actual people was shown in the sneak peek, but it started with a male voice saying: “This is the ultimate challenge.” Another then added: “This is our second chance to do this,” before a third said: “I really feel like I have unfinished business.”

Another added: “If I could do it again, I know I could do better.” A woman, believed to be Megan Hanacek, was then heard saying: “We’re all going to be on this new foreign land. It’s going to get nasty.”

Other voices were also played, and all are thought to be from previous contestants. Blogger Captain Airyca believes she identified nine previous contestants’ voices: Alex Ribar (possible), Brad Richardson, Brody Wilkes, Dustin Feher, Megan Hanacek, Randy Champagne (possible), Jose Martinez Amoedo, Sam Larson and Larry Roberts.

We will add more information as soon as we have it.