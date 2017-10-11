Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown accepts singing challenge from fan

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has shown she’s always up for a challenge — after agreeing to a singing contest with a fan.

The 14-year-old, who regularly posts videos of her singing on her Instagram, was challenged to the “sing-off” by her Instagram follower Samantha Jaimee Gray.

Rain picked the song — Snow in Venice by Elizaveta — and posted a recording of her version on her profile. She said that once Samantha puts up her version she will set up a poll on her Twitter profile where fans will get to vote on the winner.

Rain’s post also included a shout-out to Vine and YouTube star Thomas Sanders for his recording of the song.

Rain wrote: “So I was challenged to do a singing contest by @samanthajaimeegray so you’re on! Once she posts her video of the song I’ll put a poll out on my Twitter and y’all can vote! #staystrong #stayhappy #singing.”

The Alaskan Bush People star has previously received abuse online from trolls over her singing, but defiantly hit out at them saying only she will decide what she wants to do with her life.

We told last week how the Alaskan Bush People star — whose mom Ami is currently battling lung cancer — also has aspirations to be a motivational speaker.

Here’s Rain’s version of Snow in Venice. Let us know what you think!