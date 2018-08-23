Alaskan Bush People’s emotional scenes as Brown family reunite for first time since leaving Alaska

Emotional scenes unfold on Alaskan Bush People this Sunday, as the Brown family are shown reuniting as a whole for the first time since leaving Alaska.

Season 8 of the Discovery show began last weekend, following the Browns as they start a new life in Washington after moving to the lower 48 so matriarch Ami Brown could receive treatment for cancer.

However, son Noah — who last week wed new wife Rhain — was missing on the season premiere as the family began work on creating a new homestead.

On Episode 2, which airs this weekend, mom Ami is shown telling husband Billy how much she misses him.

Emotional scenes then unfold as Noah returns, allowing the wolfpack — the name given to the Brown family members — to be reunited for the first time since they left their old home last year.

The family were forced to move south so Ami could undergo a gruelling treatment regime as she battled cancer. She was given the good news last December that she was in remission, but as revealed in our exclusive interview with the Brown family last week, doctors made it clear to the family that returning to Alaska was not an option due to her health.

On the show, the Browns are in the process of turning over 400 acres of wilderness into somewhere they can live, but face adversity as they come up against everything from bad weather to predators that get too close for comfort.

The episode this Sunday shows the family begin work on an ambitious barn build, part of patriarch Billy’s grand vision for their new home.

But after all they’ve been through, will they be able to reclaim their place in the wild?

Alaskan Bush People airs Sundays at 9/8c on Discovery.