Alaskan Bush People star Noah Brown is married — Here’s what we know about the wedding

Noah Brown is married to Rhain Alisha. The Alaskan Bush People star got married on Wednesday in Idaho.

Noah and Rhain’s wedding ceremony was described as intimate with only about 25 people in attendance. The pair picked their August 15 wedding date because it commemorates the two year anniversary of the day they met.

“We are so excited to start our new life together as husband and wife and we look forward to building new memories as our own family,” Noah and Rhain told PEOPLE about their wedding. “God bless everyone for all of the love and support.”

Noah met Rhain when she was traveling in Alaska, in Hoonah. What started as a chance meeting quickly blossomed into a serious relationship.

It was in April 2017 that Noah popped the question, hoping that Rhain would be his wife. He designed the engagement ring himself and asked for Rhain’s hand in marriage during a sunset hike in Juneau.

Ami Brown, who publicly battled cancer last year, was one of the first to wish the couple well. She said, “We are so happy for them. We wish them years of happiness.”

The color theme for the wedding was white, black and purple according to Newsweek. For a family that doesn’t tend to get dressed up too often, this wedding was a big deal.

Noah’s brother Gabe commented on the wedding attire, saying, “I tried on a tux for the first time ever. That was weird.”

Rhain’s dress came from David’s Bridal whereas Noah’s ensemble was put together “from a smattering of places”. Food for Noah and Rhain’s wedding came from Famous Willie’s BBQ and Stacy’s Cakes.

Monsters and Critics wishes the newlyweds all the best!

Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People premieres on Sunday, August 19 at 9/8c on Discovery.