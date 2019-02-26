A’Keria C. Davenport Instagram: Her connection to the House of Davenport

A’Keria C. Davenport is competing on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which starts this Thursday night on VH1. A’Keria is a 30-year-old queen from Dallas, Texas, which means we can probably expect big hair, big presentations, and a big personality.

Davenport wears his name with pride. She has a signature look that fits right into the Davenport name, and she’s also the reigning queen of Miss Black Universe.

On her Instagram, you’ll find fun photos of Davenport both with and without drag costumes and makeup. But it’s both her drag and her natural photos that will capture your attention.

A’Keria is one of two Davenport drag family members competing on this season of the show, as her fellow family member Honey Davenport is also competing on the show.

She’s reportedly the daughter of Armani Nicole Davenport and the granddaughter of Kelexis Davenport. That would make her cousins with Honey Davenport.

Needless to say, she has plenty of support from the Davenport family, as she competes on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Based on her Instagram posts, it appears that she stayed on the show long enough to bond with some of the other competitors. She recently shared a photo on Instagram with her RuPaul’s Drag Race co-stars Ra’Jah O’Hara and Silky Ganache.

In the post, she called them sisters and revealed that they had bonded during their time on the show.

In the post, she also revealed that her friendships with these queens are old, hinting that they may have known one another prior to the competition.

This wouldn’t be the first time that queens know each other during the competition. This could result in them helping each other out, which could influence who ends up winning the challenges and who is sent home.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.