Honey Davenport on RuPaul’s Drag Race: Where does she fit into the House of Davenport?

Honey Davenport is competing on Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and if her last name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s a member of the House of Davenport. Throughout the history of RuPaul’s Drag Race, there have been plenty of queens with the last name of Davenport.

This queen is 23 years old and she’s dominating the New York City drag stages. On Season 11, she’s the second person to compete with the Davenport name. Honey Davenport actually has a good chance of winning Season 11 as she’s been mentored by Sahara Davenport, who has previously competed on the show. Sahara passed away in 2012.

Honey is reportedly the daughter of Lady Deja Davenport and the granddaughter of Kelexis Davenport. But she’s also seen as the mom of Mone X Change, who competed on Season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and just won RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 4.

Unlike some of her competitors, Honey has experience in both acting and pageants. She’s also released pop music, so she’s a fierce competitor, who can be seen as a triple threat. She’s also the frontman of ELECTROHONEY, a band that has a loyal following of thousands of people.

On Honey’s Instagram, you’ll find pictures of both Honey in full-on drag, and you can see photos of him without makeup.

Honey Davenport is a pageant queen. She’s seen as an influencer, who has won titles throughout her career. She’s the current reigning Miss Paradise and she’s the former Miss’d America, Miss Stonewall, Miss Fire Island, Miss Cherry’s, and many more titles. She’s clearly a natural competitor, who’s ready to put her best foot forward.

It may not come as a big surprise, but Honey Davenport has a theme with honey and bees on her website and Instagram. You can buy themed clothing and apparel on her website, including a fun detailed fan.

It’s possible that Honey Davenport will thrive in the competition, as she has a huge drag family supporting her on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.