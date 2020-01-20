90 Day Fiance recap: Tania tells Syngin he is not her soulmate

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Tania has finally returned from Costa Rica and things aren’t going so well with Syngin.

While driving back from the airport, the two got into a heated argument and although things seemed to be getting a little less tense, they still weren’t all that great.

It certainly wasn’t helping things that Tania and Syngin are down to just one month before they have to get married or his K-1 visa expires and he would have to head back to South Africa.

Tania even said she should have left him a list of things to do so that he could prepare for the wedding while she was off in Costa Rica learning how to be a witch doctor.

So when Tania calls in the help of an astrologist, who then asks if the two feel as if they are soulmates, Syngin may have learned something about his soon-to-be bride that really hurt his feelings.

Syngin admits that he feels a very strong connection to Tania, one that could be considered a soulmate situation. But when it comes to Tania, she just isn’t feeling it.

“I don’t feel like I have that full soulmate feeling,” Tania tells Syngin as the woman on video chat watches them interact.

Syngin looks hurt, but then the scene changes and the pair are outside in a couples interview with the 90 Day Fiance camera where he questions what exactly she is feeling.

Tania says she feels like Syngin is meant to be the father of her children but she doesn’t really know what else is meant to be. She also admitted that her first love was her soulmate.

“I feel like I’ve met my soulmate,” Tania tells Syngin. “I feel like my first love was my soulmate.”

However, Tania says it’s not like she wants to be with that guy. She wants Syngin even though she just doesn’t get that soulmate feeling.

But when Tania tries to explain her idea of what a soulmate is, Syngin declares that he needs a break and walks away. When Tania tries to get him to open up, it’s pretty clear that Syngin is really upset and may be rethinking this whole relationship with Tania.

Parts of this latest drama between Syngin and Tania can be seen in the clip below.

Many 90 Day Fiance fans already know how this ends up for Tania and Syngin. Here are the spoilers for those who may not already know.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7 on TLC.