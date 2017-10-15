90 Day Fiance: Molly’s mom calls her dad ‘bigot in sheep’s clothing’ over Luis ‘green card bid’

The mom of new 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins has branded her father a “bigot in sheep’s clothing” over his claims that her partner Luis just wants to come to the US to get a green card.

Molly’s dad is known to be conservative in his values and is adamant that Luis, from the Dominican Republic, can only want thing in coming to the US — to become and American citizen.

Molly, 41, who with Luis are one of five couples making up the 90 Day Fiance cast this season, met the 26-year-old while she was on holiday in the Caribbean and went to a bar where he was working.

Her mom is concerned that Molly’s two children, 17-year-old Olivia and six-year-old Kensley will struggle to accept him when he comes to the US on a K-1 visa, but says she thinks Olivia will reserve judgement until she’s sounded him out.

She then asks Molly what her father thinks, and Molly replies: “He truly believes that Luis is coming here so that he can be a citizen of the United States.”

Molly’s parents divorced when she was just five, and Molly explains below how her parents just had different outlooks on life. While her mom liked to travel, her father was happy to just stay in one place for the rest of his life.

She says: “In his mind, people need to stay where they’re from.”

But her mom says: “Can I say that he might be a bigot in sheep’s clothing?”

This week’s 90 Day also sees Evelyn’s best friend tell her she thinks she’s being too hasty with her relationship, while David fails to find enough cash to make Annie’s family happy. Meanwhile, Nicole and her daughter May head to Morocco despite her mom’s resistance.



90 Day Fiance airs at 9/8c on TLC.