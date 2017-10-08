90 Day Fiancé Season 5 cast: Meet the couples

90 Day Fiancé is back for Season 5 — and here’s the cast of couples trying to make it work with their 90-day K-1 visas.

There are five couples this season, four new ones and one returning — Nicole and Azan from Season 4.

Like always, the show will start with the couples just after getting their K-1 visas before the person overseas flies to the US to begin their 90-day period.

They either have to marry in that time, or leave.

Nicole and Azan

Season 5 continues one of the most captivating 90 Day Fiance stories to date, as Nicole carries on her bid to try and get Azan to the US permanently.

They met on a worldwide dating app and their story first featured last season, but their wedding got delayed due to a lack of funds.

This season sees Nicole, of Bradenton, Florida, return to Morocco — like she did last season — but this time with her two-year-old daughter May to try and get Azan do demonstrate that he is a good father and a good partner.

But will she be able to persuade her skeptical dad to co-sponser his visa?

Elizabeth and Andrei

Elizabeth lives in Tampa, Florida, met Andrei, from Chisinau, Moldova, on an app while she was in Europe on vacation and looking for someone to show her around.

The couple want to get him to the US permanently but will his conservative outlook about gender roles sit OK with her parents?

Evelyn and David

Aspiring singer Evelyn, from Claremont, New Hampshire, met David on a social network. He’s from Spain and has strong Christian values, which is exactly what Evelyn wanted in a man.

But trouble could be afoot — as while she wants to live in a small town and be close to her relatives, he wants to live the big-city life.

Josh and Aika

Josh lives in Mesa, Arizona, and met Aika on a dating app. She’s from the Philippines and the couple spent a few months messaging before Josh decided to get on a plane to the country — and get down on one knee, asking her to marry him.

But will their love prove to be real when she comes to the US?

Molly and Luis

Molly is from Woodstock, Georgia, and met Luis on vacation in a bar where he worked in the Dominican Republic. It only took two months for him to propose and now they want him to move permanently to the US to live with Molly and her two kids, Olivia, 17, and Kensley, 6.

Her dad thinks Luis is just marrying her to get a green card. But is he right — or has Molly found true love?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.