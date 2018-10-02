7 Little Johnstons returns to TLC for Season 4: Watch the preview and catch up with the family

Season 4 of 7 Little Johnstons will be returning to the small screen in just a few weeks. While it has been several months since TLC fans have seen this family, there is plenty to catch up on as all of the children seem to have something going on in their lives.

Trent and Amber Johnston have showcased their lives for TLC viewers to watch as they navigate parenting children who all come from different places. The couple will be celebrating their 20th anniversary during Season 4, something that is incredibly special.

As Season 4 goes on, the Johnston children will all be involved in different drama stemming from where they are at in life. Elizabeth will be dealing with a tough heartbreak, something that isn’t easy for Trent and Amber to watch their daughter struggle with.

Jonah Johnston will be graduating high school and moving on to the adult world. Dating is also on his radar but it isn’t as cut and dry as everyone thinks it is, especially being that he is different from other 18-year-olds.

Meanwhile, the other Johnston children will be engaging in things they are passionate about. Emma is going for cheerleading, Anna is taking up more responsibilities within the house, and Alex is going to attempt a successful vlog. All of this coupled with the chaos of running a household of seven people has TLC viewers glued to the television.

Also, Season 4 of 7 Little Johnstons will see the family move to a new house. All of this comes with adjustment and when the family realizes the house isn’t as great as it appeared, there will be more drama than anyone could have anticipated.

Season 4 of 7 Little Johnstons begins October 30 at 8/7c on TLC.