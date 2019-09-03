31 Nights of Halloween Schedule 2019: Freeform reveal includes Hocus Pocus, Scream, Ghostbusters & The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Who is ready to get spooky? Now that the calendar has flipped to September, fans of Halloween are already counting down the days until All Hallows Eve.
If you like everything Halloween-ish, you will be glad to know that Freeform is once again ready to change into all things Halloween on October 1 as they announced their ’31 Nights of Halloween’ lineup.
Hocus Pocus record
The legendary movie Hocus Pocus just seems to get bigger each year. This season, Freeform is planning on airing the classic movie a record 27 times – including five consecutive times in a row on October 31. So, you have no excuse to miss it this year!
It is here! #31daysofHalloween #Freeform #Halloween #HalloweenTime #Halloween2019 pic.twitter.com/Yi4GMkW2n6
— iHoliday Blog (@Halloweengal801) September 3, 2019
After all, if you don’t know the tale of the Sanderson sisters, AKA Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, this is the perfect time to get acquainted with their story.
If you are already a huge fan of the movie, you may want to check out Freeform’s Halloween House this October.
The first movie is…
All of the wall-to-wall Halloween madness will get underway on Tuesday, October 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET with “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”
While that isn’t the most Halloween-ish type movie, Freeform will be airing several family-friendly “non-spooky” classics as well. “Iron Man,” “Finding Nemo” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” are all on the schedule for this October.
If you are a hardcore Halloween moviegoer, don’t let that deter you. All of the classics from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Ghostbusters,” and the “Scream” series of movies are all on the schedule.
Also, for all of the Simpsons fans out there, Freeform will be running a “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon,” this October.
Several Freeform firsts will also take place this October. From “Scared Shrekless,” “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins” and a 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest, to the famous “Scream” trilogy, this Halloween season has everything Haloween lovers need!
Here is your complete 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
- 12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 3:00 p.m. Monster House
- 5:05 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:45 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
- 8:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. Zombieland
Wednesday, Oct. 2
- 11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless
- 12 p.m. Monster House
- 2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
- 4:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 12 a.m. ParaNorman
Thursday, Oct. 3
- 12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands
- 2:40 p.m. ParaNorman
- 4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion
- 6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 12 a.m. Edward Scissorhands
Friday, Oct. 4
- 11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)
- 2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 5
- 7 a.m. ParaNorman
- 9 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:10a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 1:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
- 3:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)
- 9 p.m. Goosebumps
- 11:30 p.m. Monster House
- 1:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless
Sunday, Oct. 6
- 7 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 9:30 a.m. Monster House
- 11:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
- 1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 5:45 p.m. Goosebumps
- 8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
- 1:30 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
Monday, Oct. 7
- 11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
- 1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
- 4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
Wednesday, Oct. 9
- 11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
- 2:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 4:55 p.m. Iron Man
- 8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Thursday, October 10
- 11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
- 1:40 p.m. Monster House
- 3:45 p.m. Finding Nemo
- 6:15 p.m.c Hocus Pocus
- 8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 10:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
- 12 a.m. Monster House
Friday, Oct. 11
- 11 a.m. Scared Shrekless
- 11:30 a.m. Finding Nemo
- 2 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 4:05 p.m. The Incredibles
- 6:45 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
- 7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 12
- 7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 9:30 a.m. The Incredibles
- 12:10 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 1:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
- 3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 6 p.m. Scream
- 8:40 p.m. Scream 2
- 11:20 p.m. Scream 3
Sunday, Oct. 13
- 7 a.m. Ghostbusters II
- 9:35 a.m.The Corpse Bride
- 11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 1:15 p.m.Addams Family Values
- 3:20 p.m. Finding Dory
- 5:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
- 7:30 p.m. Moana
- 10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12:10 a.m. The Corpse Bride
Monday, Oct. 14
- 11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 1:40 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
- 3:45 p.m. Matilda
- 5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
Tuesday, Oct. 15
- 11:30 a.m. Matilda
- 1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
- 4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 6:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
- 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 12 a.m. Hocus Pocus
Wednesday, Oct. 16
- 11 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- 1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Thursday, Oct. 17
- 11 a.m. ParaNorman
- 1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 3:10 p.m.101 Dalmatians (1996)
- 5:15 p.m.The Corpse Bride
- 6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
- 8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 12 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
Friday, Oct. 18
- 11 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
- 12 p.m.National Treasure
- Triple Feature
- 3 p.m. Scream
- 5:40 p.m. Scream 2
- 8:20 p.m.Scream 3
- 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Saturday, Oct. 19
- 7 a.m. ParaNorman
- 9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 4:15 p.m. Zootopia
- 6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II
Sunday, Oct. 20
- 7 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
- 8 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 10:05 a.m. Disney’s Zootopia
- 12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
Monday, Oct. 21
- 11 a.m. The Corpse Bride
- 12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 4:45 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 6:25 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
- 8:30 p.m. Goosebumps
Tuesday, Oct. 22
- 11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 12:03 p.m.Scared Shrekless
- 12:35 p.m.Monster House
- 2:40 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:20 p.m. Goosebumps
- 6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
- 8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 12 a.m. Monster House
Monday, Oct. 23
- 11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- 1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
- 3:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 5:30 p.m. Disney’s Moana
- 8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
- 12 a.m. Matilda
Tuesday, Oct. 24
- 11 a.m. Matilda
- 1:10 p.m. Disney’s Moana
- 3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Wednesday, Oct. 25
- 11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
- 4:40 p.m.The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
- 12 a.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
Thursday, Oct. 26.
- 7 a.m. Monster House
- 9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:20 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
- 1:25 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 3:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
- 5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
Friday, Oct. 27
- 7 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
- 9 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
- 1:15 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:55 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
- 5 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
- 9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
Saturday, Oct. 28
- 7 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
- 11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 1:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Triple Feature
- 3:10 p.m.Scream
- 5:40 p.m. Scream 2
- 8:20 p.m. Scream 3
Sunday, Oct. 29
- 7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:35 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
- 2:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
- 8:55 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
- 12 a.m. The Corpse Bride
Monday, Oct. 30
- 7:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
- 11 a.m. The Corpse Bride
- 12:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- 2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
- 4:40 p.m.Addams Family Values
- 6:45 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
Tuesday, Oct. 31
- 11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest/Hocus Pocus Marathon
- 12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
- 12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed