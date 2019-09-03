Home > Smallscreen

31 Nights of Halloween Schedule 2019: Freeform reveal includes Hocus Pocus, Scream, Ghostbusters & The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

3rd September 2019 6:31 PM ET
Freeform has revealed their 31 Nights of Halloween schedule. Pic credit: Florin Ciurte/YouTube

Who is ready to get spooky? Now that the calendar has flipped to September, fans of Halloween are already counting down the days until All Hallows Eve.

If you like everything Halloween-ish, you will be glad to know that Freeform is once again ready to change into all things Halloween on October 1 as they announced their ’31 Nights of Halloween’ lineup.

Hocus Pocus record

The legendary movie Hocus Pocus just seems to get bigger each year. This season, Freeform is planning on airing the classic movie a record 27 times – including five consecutive times in a row on October 31. So, you have no excuse to miss it this year!

After all, if you don’t know the tale of the Sanderson sisters, AKA Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, this is the perfect time to get acquainted with their story.

If you are already a huge fan of the movie, you may want to check out Freeform’s Halloween House this October.

The first movie is…

All of the wall-to-wall Halloween madness will get underway on Tuesday, October 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET  with “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

While that isn’t the most Halloween-ish type movie, Freeform will be airing several family-friendly “non-spooky” classics as well.  “Iron Man,” “Finding Nemo” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” are all on the schedule for this October.

If you are a hardcore Halloween moviegoer, don’t let that deter you. All of the classics from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,”  “Ghostbusters,” and the “Scream” series of movies are all on the schedule.

Also, for all of the Simpsons fans out there, Freeform will be running a “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon,” this October.

Several Freeform firsts will also take place this October. From “Scared Shrekless,” “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins” and a 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest, to the famous “Scream” trilogy, this Halloween season has everything Haloween lovers need!

Here is your complete 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

  • 12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • 3:00 p.m. Monster House
  • 5:05 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 6:45 p.m.  Monsters, Inc.
  • 8:30 p.m.  Hocus Pocus
  • 12 a.m. Zombieland

Wednesday, Oct. 2

  • 11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless
  • 12 p.m. Monster House
  • 2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
  • 4:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 8 p.m.  The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 12 a.m. ParaNorman

Thursday, Oct. 3

  • 12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands
  • 2:40 p.m. ParaNorman
  • 4:45 p.m.  The Haunted Mansion
  • 6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 12 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

Friday, Oct. 4

  • 11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
  • 11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)
  • 2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 8:50 p.m.  Hocus Pocus
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 5

  • 7 a.m. ParaNorman
  • 9 a.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 11:10a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 1:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • 3:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • 5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 8 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)
  • 9 p.m. Goosebumps
  • 11:30 p.m. Monster House
  • 1:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless

Sunday, Oct. 6

  • 7 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
  • 9:30 a.m. Monster House
  • 11:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • 1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • 3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 5:45 p.m. Goosebumps
  • 8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 12:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
  • 1:30 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

Monday, Oct. 7

  • 11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
  • 1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
  • 4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

  • 11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 12:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • 2:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • 4:55 p.m. Iron Man
  • 8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, October 10

  • 11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
  • 11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
  • 1:40 p.m. Monster House
  • 3:45 p.m. Finding Nemo
  • 6:15 p.m.c Hocus Pocus
  • 8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 10:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!
  • 12 a.m. Monster House

Friday, Oct. 11

  • 11 a.m. Scared Shrekless
  • 11:30 a.m. Finding Nemo
  • 2 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 4:05 p.m. The Incredibles
  • 6:45 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!
  • 7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 12

  • 7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 9:30 a.m. The Incredibles
  • 12:10 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 1:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
  • 3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 6 p.m. Scream
  • 8:40 p.m. Scream 2
  • 11:20 p.m. Scream 3

Sunday, Oct. 13

  • 7 a.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 9:35 a.m.The Corpse Bride
  • 11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 1:15 p.m.Addams Family Values
  • 3:20 p.m. Finding Dory
  • 5:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
  • 7:30 p.m. Moana
  • 10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 12:10 a.m. The Corpse Bride

Monday, Oct. 14

  • 11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 1:40 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
  • 3:45 p.m. Matilda
  • 5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
  • 8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, Oct. 15

  • 11:30 a.m. Matilda
  • 1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire
  • 4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 6:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
  • 8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 12 a.m. Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 16

  • 11 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
  • 1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Thursday, Oct. 17

  • 11 a.m. ParaNorman
  • 1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 3:10 p.m.101 Dalmatians (1996)
  • 5:15  p.m.The Corpse Bride
  • 6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • 8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • 12 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

Friday, Oct. 18

  • 11 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
  • 12 p.m.National Treasure
  • Triple Feature
  • 3 p.m. Scream
  • 5:40 p.m. Scream 2
  • 8:20 p.m.Scream 3
  • 12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 19

  • 7 a.m. ParaNorman
  • 9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 4:15 p.m. Zootopia
  • 6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 20

  • 7 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest
  • 8 a.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 10:05 a.m. Disney’s Zootopia
  • 12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Monday, Oct. 21

  • 11 a.m. The Corpse Bride
  • 12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 4:45 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 6:25 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
  • 8:30 p.m. Goosebumps

Tuesday, Oct. 22

  • 11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
  • 12:03 p.m.Scared Shrekless
  • 12:35 p.m.Monster House
  • 2:40 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 4:20 p.m. Goosebumps
  • 6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • 8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • 12 a.m. Monster House

Monday, Oct. 23

  • 11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  • 1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • 3:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • 5:30 p.m. Disney’s Moana
  • 8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon
  • 12 a.m. Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 24

  • 11 a.m. Matilda
  • 1:10 p.m. Disney’s Moana
  • 3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

  • 11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
  • 11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)
  • 2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II
  • 4:40 p.m.The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 8:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
  • 12 a.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 26.

  • 7 a.m. Monster House
  • 9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 11:20 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • 1:25 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • 3:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.
  • 5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 27

  • 7 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • 9 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • 11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 1:15 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 2:55 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)
  • 5 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania
  • 9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

Saturday, Oct. 28

  • 7 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)
  • 11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 1:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Triple Feature
  • 3:10 p.m.Scream
  • 5:40 p.m. Scream 2
  • 8:20 p.m. Scream 3

Sunday, Oct. 29

  • 7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)
  • 11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 12:35 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • 2:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • 4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values
  • 8:55 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
  • 12 a.m. The Corpse Bride

Monday, Oct. 30

  • 7:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • 11 a.m. The Corpse Bride
  • 12:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • 2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)
  • 4:40 p.m.Addams Family Values
  • 6:45 p.m.Hotel Transylvania
  • 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

Tuesday, Oct. 31

  • 11:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest/Hocus Pocus Marathon
  • 12:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 2:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 4:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus
  • 12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed