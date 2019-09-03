31 Nights of Halloween Schedule 2019: Freeform reveal includes Hocus Pocus, Scream, Ghostbusters & The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Who is ready to get spooky? Now that the calendar has flipped to September, fans of Halloween are already counting down the days until All Hallows Eve.

If you like everything Halloween-ish, you will be glad to know that Freeform is once again ready to change into all things Halloween on October 1 as they announced their ’31 Nights of Halloween’ lineup.

Hocus Pocus record

The legendary movie Hocus Pocus just seems to get bigger each year. This season, Freeform is planning on airing the classic movie a record 27 times – including five consecutive times in a row on October 31. So, you have no excuse to miss it this year!

After all, if you don’t know the tale of the Sanderson sisters, AKA Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, this is the perfect time to get acquainted with their story.

If you are already a huge fan of the movie, you may want to check out Freeform’s Halloween House this October.

The first movie is…

All of the wall-to-wall Halloween madness will get underway on Tuesday, October 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET with “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

While that isn’t the most Halloween-ish type movie, Freeform will be airing several family-friendly “non-spooky” classics as well. “Iron Man,” “Finding Nemo” and “Mrs. Doubtfire” are all on the schedule for this October.

If you are a hardcore Halloween moviegoer, don’t let that deter you. All of the classics from “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Ghostbusters,” and the “Scream” series of movies are all on the schedule.

Also, for all of the Simpsons fans out there, Freeform will be running a “The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon,” this October.

Several Freeform firsts will also take place this October. From “Scared Shrekless,” “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins” and a 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest, to the famous “Scream” trilogy, this Halloween season has everything Haloween lovers need!

Here is your complete 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

3:00 p.m. Monster House

5:05 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

8:30 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Zombieland

Wednesday, Oct. 2

11:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless

12 p.m. Monster House

2:05 p.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

4:15 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. ParaNorman

Thursday, Oct. 3

12:30 p.m. Edward Scissorhands

2:40 p.m. ParaNorman

4:45 p.m. The Haunted Mansion

6:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12 a.m. Edward Scissorhands

Friday, Oct. 4

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. Hook (1991)

2:35 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:40 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:45 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 5

7 a.m. ParaNorman

9 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:10a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

1:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest (Freeform Premiere)

9 p.m. Goosebumps

11:30 p.m. Monster House

1:30 a.m. Scared Shrekless

Sunday, Oct. 6

7 a.m. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

9:30 a.m. Monster House

11:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

5:45 p.m. Goosebumps

8:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:20 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:30 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

Monday, Oct. 7

11:30 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:30 p.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

1:30 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

4:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

6:20 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

8:25 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

Wednesday, Oct. 9

11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:45 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:55 p.m. Iron Man

8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Thursday, October 10

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:30 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

1:40 p.m. Monster House

3:45 p.m. Finding Nemo

6:15 p.m.c Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

10:30 p.m. Disney•Pixar’s Toy Story of TERROR!

12 a.m. Monster House

Friday, Oct. 11

11 a.m. Scared Shrekless

11:30 a.m. Finding Nemo

2 p.m. Hocus Pocus

4:05 p.m. The Incredibles

6:45 p.m. Toy Story of TERROR!

7:15 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 12

7 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

9:30 a.m. The Incredibles

12:10 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)

3:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

6 p.m. Scream

8:40 p.m. Scream 2

11:20 p.m. Scream 3

Sunday, Oct. 13

7 a.m. Ghostbusters II

9:35 a.m.The Corpse Bride

11:10 a.m. The Addams Family (1991)

1:15 p.m.Addams Family Values

3:20 p.m. Finding Dory

5:25 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

7:30 p.m. Moana

10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12:10 a.m. The Corpse Bride

Monday, Oct. 14

11:30 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:40 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

3:45 p.m. Matilda

5:50 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

8:55 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

Tuesday, Oct. 15

11:30 a.m. Matilda

1:40 p.m. Mrs. Doubtfire

4:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

6:50 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)

8:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

12 a.m. Hocus Pocus

Wednesday, Oct. 16

11 a.m. Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

1:40 p.m. Hocus Pocus

3:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

5:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

8 p.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Thursday, Oct. 17

11 a.m. ParaNorman

1:05 p.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:10 p.m.101 Dalmatians (1996)

5:15 p.m.The Corpse Bride

6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

12 a.m. R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House

Friday, Oct. 18

11 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

12 p.m.National Treasure

Triple Feature

3 p.m. Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m.Scream 3

12 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Saturday, Oct. 19

7 a.m. ParaNorman

9:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:15 a.m. The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

4:15 p.m. Zootopia

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

11:25 p.m. Ghostbusters II

Sunday, Oct. 20

7 a.m. 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest

8 a.m. Hocus Pocus

10:05 a.m. Disney’s Zootopia

12:35 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

3:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

5:35 p.m. Hocus Pocus

7:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:50 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

11:55 p.m. Addams Family Values

Monday, Oct. 21

11 a.m. The Corpse Bride

12:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

2:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

4:45 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:25 p.m.Hotel Transylvania

8:30 p.m. Goosebumps

Tuesday, Oct. 22

11 a.m. Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

12:03 p.m.Scared Shrekless

12:35 p.m.Monster House

2:40 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:20 p.m. Goosebumps

6:50 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

8:55 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

12 a.m. Monster House

Monday, Oct. 23

11 a.m. Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

1:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

3:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

5:30 p.m. Disney’s Moana

8 p.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

12 a.m. Matilda

Tuesday, Oct. 24

11 a.m. Matilda

1:10 p.m. Disney’s Moana

3:40 p.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

6:15 p.m. Ghostbusters II

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Wednesday, Oct. 25

11 a.m. Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins

11:32 a.m. Ghostbusters (1984)

2:05 p.m. Ghostbusters II

4:40 p.m.The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:45 p.m. Hocus Pocus

8:55 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

12 a.m.The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror-thon

Thursday, Oct. 26.

7 a.m. Monster House

9:10 a.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

1:25 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

3:30 p.m. Monsters, Inc.

5:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

7:40 p.m. Addams Family Values

9:45 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

11:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 27

7 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

9 a.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

11:05 a.m. Hocus Pocus

1:15 p.m.The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m.The Addams Family (1991)

5 p.m. Addams Family Values

7:05 p.m. Hotel Transylvania

9:10 p.m. Hocus Pocus

11:20 p.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

Saturday, Oct. 28

7 a.m. Dark Shadows (2012)

11:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

1:30 p.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Triple Feature

3:10 p.m.Scream

5:40 p.m. Scream 2

8:20 p.m. Scream 3

Sunday, Oct. 29

7:30 a.m. The Haunted Mansion (2003)

11 a.m. The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

2:40 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

4:45 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

6:50 p.m. Addams Family Values

8:55 p.m.Hotel Transylvania

12 a.m. The Corpse Bride

Monday, Oct. 30

7:30 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

11 a.m. The Corpse Bride

12:30 p.m. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

2:35 p.m. The Addams Family (1991)

4:40 p.m.Addams Family Values

6:45 p.m.Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. Hocus Pocus

12 a.m. Scooby-Doo (2002)

Tuesday, Oct. 31