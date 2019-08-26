31 Nights of Halloween: Freeform’s Halloween House is back with Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas & Addams Family

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is invading the heart of Hollywood. It is once again nearing the time of year when ghosts, goblins, and ghouls take center stage, and the popular TV channel is helping Halloween fanatics kick off the season by transforming the historic Hollywood Athletic Club into the ultimate destination for Halloween lovers!

Halloween House returns

Most fans of Halloween movies are familiar with Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming. While the full schedule for 2019 has yet to be revealed, 31 Nights of Halloween is prepping for year number two of bringing some of those Halloween classics to life.

From Hocus Pocus, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and The Addams Family, if you are ready to get your inner Halloween on, then Freeform’s Haloween House experience is right up your alley!

One example that will be very popular at this year’s event will be Hocus Pocus layout. The world-famous Sanderson sister’s cottage for virgins and non-virgins alike will be in full gear.

It has been set up to test visitors’ purity with the infamous black-flame candle. Be careful, you may not like what you hear! Spirit goers can also take a photo or two and visit an updated statue of Winifred Sanderson too.

Family fun, but chills and thrills are expected

While Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween is a family-friendly event, it does have a fairly new amount of twists and turns that are sure to keep you on your toes. As explained in their press release, this year the creators are looking to go bigger and bolder with all of the thrills and chills.

Going bigger and bolder, Freeform has created new environments, heightened interactions, and unexpected twists. The Halloween House will resurrect the iconic Sanderson Sisters’ cottage, where virgins (or not) can test their purity with the notorious black-flame candle, recreate the moonlit photoshoot on a vacuum and visit hallowed ground next to an updated Winifred statue. Oogie Boogie returns to incite a wild night of gambling and the scenic spiral hill reappears for the photo opportunities that are simply meant to be.

From the Halloween Town tree portal entrance to Winifred’s window, or even making yourself feel at home in the Addams Family living room, there is plenty to see and do!

The only negative news about this event is how quickly it will come and go. Halloween-goers can make their way through all of the tricks and treats this awesome display has to offer, but only for a limited time. It all kicks off on Wednesday, October 2 and runs through Monday, October 7. Full ticket information can be found at the official website for 31 Nights of Halloween. Happy haunting!