Who is the Turtle on The Masked Singer: Judges guess New Kids On The Block’s Joey McIntyre or Zac Efron

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Masked Singer is back for Season 3 in a massive post-Super Bowl special and the internet is buzzing about who all the new contestants could be. While one singer has already been unmasked and sent home, there are still five more characters in this first wave of celebrities to uncover, including the Turtle.

Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest judge Jamie Foxx guessed Joey McIntyre, Zac Efron, or a boy bander could be under the mask. Ken Jeong joked once again that it could very well be Jenny McCarthy’s own husband, former New Kid On the Block Donny Wahlberg.

If Jenny McCarthy is to be believed, we can rule out Donny, but it could very well be one of his old band mates or another boy bander.

Possible New Kids on the Block connection with Step By Step mention

The Turtle says that when he first started out he was surrounded by other hungry “newcomers,” perhaps a reference itself to New Kids. He says he’s the Turtle because he’s always taken things “step by step.”

After this, it gets a little more confusing as the Turtle waxes a surfboard and then cooks burgers. He strolls across the finish line of a foot race ahead of the rabbits, burger in hand.

It was the bunnies and burgers that had Ken Jeong thinking it could be Donny, because of his burger restaurant chain Wahlburgers and that his wife Jenny is a former Playboy bunny.

Jenny thinks Ken has a good point and that it could be someone connected to Donny. Maybe Donny’s New Kids on the Block bandmate Joey McIntyre. Zac Efron was another popular guess based on the teen idol vibe and dreamy voice.

The internet disagrees with The Masked Singer judges

Popular opinion on the internet is that all the judges are wrong and that the Turtle is Jesse McCartney. The Turtle says that he felt left behind by many of his contemporaries, perhaps referencing McCartney’s touch-and-go career.

While he initially achieved fame as an actor on All My Children, McCartney found short-lived success as a member of the boy band Dream Street. He’s been flirting with obscurity since going solo after Dream Street disbanded.

I don’t know about the burgers, but the surfboard could be a reference to his time on The WB’s Summerland, or to his many Teen Choice Award nominations.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer is the biggest yet with the possibility of huge stars performing under the mask. The internet is swarmed with theories as to their identities and many especially convinced they’ve pegged the White Tiger.

My own panel of experts who I watch the show with easily called who was under the Robot mask when he was revealed at the end of last night’s episode.

Who do you think is behind the Turtle costume.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8/7C on FOX.