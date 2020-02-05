Who is on The Masked Singer tonight? Season 3, Episode 2 arrives with the return of Group A

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Season 3 of The Masked Singer premiered right after the Super Bowl but FOX is already rolling out Episode 2 on Wednesday night.

This is a quick turnaround for the reality competition show, especially since they just had Season 2 take place in the fall. The winner was the Fox — who turned out to be comedian Wayne Brady under the mask.

On Sunday night, Group A of the new season took the stage. That consisted of Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster, Robot, Turtle, and White Tiger.

The season premiere had all six people perform and by the end of the night, someone had already been unmasked. It turned out that the road was going to be a short one for Robot this season.

Who is on The Masked Singer tonight?

For the February 5 episode, the producers and judges will continue working through Group A. This means that Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster, Turtle, and White Tiger will take the stage again.

There are three groups of singers on Season 3 and they each will work down to just three people who will advance to the next round of the competition.

Another secret celebrity will be revealed! 👀 RT if you're watching #TheMaskedSinger playoffs TONIGHT at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/4fXi01q7rG — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 5, 2020

Who is in Group B of The Masked Singer?

Once Group A is down to three masked singers, the show will move on to Group B. The Group B contestants are the Banana, Elephant, Frog, Kitty, Mouse, and Taco.

After that, it will be time for Group C to compete on the show. The Group C contestants are the Astronaut, Bear, Night Angel, Rhino, Swan, and T-Rex.

Among the last two groups, there are some pretty interesting costumes and also some that might appear pretty cute on the big stage. Before getting to that point, though, Group A needs to finish competing.

It was amazing to have @iamjamiefoxx on #TheMaskedSinger on Super Bowl Sunday!! Season 4 of #BeatShazam is right around the corner. 🎉🎶pic.twitter.com/8vbFjrhRY0 — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) February 4, 2020

When does The Masked Singer air on FOX?

Even though the first episode of Season 3 for The Masked Singer aired on a Sunday night, that’s not when episodes will normally be shown. FOX just wanted to take full advantage of the Super Bowl viewership to boost ratings and create additional buzz for the show.

Starting on February 5, the show slides into the 8/7c time slot on Wednesday nights. It will be interesting to see how it performs up against an episode of The Bachelor and a special episode of Survivor.

The guest judge for February 5 is actor Jason Biggs, and then, for the February 12 episode, actress Leah Remini will join the panel as the latest guest judge. As a reminder, it was Jamie Foxx who sat with the panel during the season premiere.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.