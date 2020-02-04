Victoria F on Cosmopolitan cover: Why the editor decided to pull the promised cover

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Victoria F continues to create headlines on The Bachelor and in the media.

Just a week after being on a one-on-one date where her ex-boyfriend performed for her and Peter, Victoria is making headlines against because of her previous modeling work.

The reason has to do with The Bachelor’s group date and the prize, which was to work with Cosmopolitan for a cover story.

Victoria had won a magazine cover with Peter on the show, but now, it won’t be happening.

Victoria F’s past removed her from the cover

Cosmopolitan released a letter from the editor, sharing that the magazine had decided to pull Victoria from the cover. The decision wasn’t made until after the photo shoot was done.

“It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I’d chosen had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire,” the editor writes.

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

The editor explains that the entire team had conversations about how to proceed. The right decision was to not move ahead with the cover and instead, be honest with readers and Bachelor fans about the decision.

Victoria F had previously won the cover prize

Cosmopolitan hosted the group date in Costa Rica, where the prize of the competition was a cover of the magazine alongside Peter Weber.

During the episode, Victoria F wins the competition, and she and Peter take a few photos Cosmopolitan can use for the cover. Victoria and Peter were both under the impression that they would be on the cover.

But in the letter from the editor, the editor explains that they went blind to the date. They had no chance to research who these women were before working with them.

In the letter from the editor, it’s revealed that the Cosmopolitan team didn’t know who the women were or who would be competing on the show.

Even though two episodes are airing this week, this issue may not be addressed on the show. Instead, Cosmopolitan has addressed their decision to pull Victoria on their website.

Just bc you can’t get a 🌹 doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get a shirtless Pilot Pete pic…

On Twitter, the magazine did share photos from the group date, one of which included Victoria.

The Bachelor airs Monday and Wednesday this week at 8/7c on ABC.