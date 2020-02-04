The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss asks for Bachelorette recommendations

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is slowly coming to an end and the producers behind the hit reality show are already thinking about the next season of The Bachelorette.

While viewers may still be recovering from Hannah Brown’s appearance on The Bachelorette and more recently, The Bachelor, the time has come to find another leading lady.

Or is it?

On Twitter last night as The Bachelor was airing, Bachelorette creator Mike Fleiss revealed they are looking for a new Bachelorette and they want your input.

It didn’t take long for people to share their thoughts about who should be the leading lady.

Could The Bachelorette go down a familiar route?

In the tweet shared by Mike, he revealed he wanted the perfect Bachelorette star. He asked for ideas and got plenty from both fans and former contestants.

Trying to find the perfect #TheBachelorette !!! Any ideas??? — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 4, 2020

One person suggested that Andi Dorfman should return to do The Bachelorette, but Andi herself chimed in, revealing that she would need a lot of wine to do that again.

It sounds like she’s not the one to pursue.

We would need the entire county of Napa for that to work — Andi Dorfman (@AndiDorfman) February 4, 2020

Nick Viall, a former Bachelor star, revealed that he thought Demi Burnett should be the next Bachelorette. Demi starred on Bachelor In Paradise last summer, where she revealed that she’s bisexual.

If producers chose her and offered contestants that were both men and women, the show would be breaking down barriers for primetime television.

Seriously???? What’s your infatuation with her? — Anne Marie (@AnneMarie0817) February 4, 2020

But others felt that a few contestants deserved second chances.

Hannah B is suggested for the new season of The Bachelorette

The name Hannah Brown came up many times in the Twitter thread.

Nope! Bring on Hannah Brown 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Nji88 (@cacabey_45) February 4, 2020

During Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, she got engaged to Jed Wyatt. But shortly after the engagement, she learned that he had been with another woman just before he left for the show. The two had even agreed to meet up after the show had wrapped to continue their relationship.

He admitted that he went on The Bachelorette to promote his music career.

To close her chapter with Peter Weber, Hannah appeared on The Bachelor to have an emotional talk. They finalized their relationship and decided to move on, but some viewers thought that she should have let him enjoy his time on the show.

From this current season of The Bachelor, Kelley Flanagan was suggested.

Oh you mean somebody emotionally mature and stable who is actually ready to get married? They would never — Megan Rose (@mrsmeganolsen) February 4, 2020

She is a successful attorney, knows what she wants, and is ready to settle down. But as one follower questions, the drama may not come with a Bachelorette like her.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus. The Bachelor airs Monday and Wednesday this week at 8/7c on ABC.