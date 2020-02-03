Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra still can’t shake pregnancy and divorce rumors

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Catelynn Lowell is faced with pregnancy rumors regularly. When she posts links to stories or pictures of ultrasounds, fans automatically guess that she’s pregnant.

To set the record straight about whether she’s with child at the moment, Catelynn decided to speak out to a website about her life.

Here, she revealed that while she isn’t pregnant at the moment, she and Tyler Baltierra are thinking about having more kids.

Catelynn Lowell admits she could get pregnant soon

“Everyone has been asking me if I’m pregnant again,” Catelynn Lowell said in the interview with Champion Daily.

“This seems to be a repetitive question. I can’t mention the word baby without everyone assuming I’m pregnant or asking me if I’m pregnant or commenting ‘congrats.'”

She then went on to explain that more children could come soon.

“As you know, Tyler and I have had three babies – Carly, Nova, and Vaeda,” Cate explained, making a reference to Carly who was adopted by Brandon and Teresa at birth.

“With that being said, at this time I am not pregnant. I have mentioned that yes, I do want to have more babies in the future. Could I get pregnant this year? Absolutely. Am I pregnant right now? No.”

She goes on to explain that she likes being pregnant and that she will confirm her pregnancy once it happens. But for now, she and Tyler simply enjoy laughing at the many rumors that surface about them.

Catelynn Lowell tackles divorce rumors with a simple statement

In that same interview, Catelynn explained that she would like to address the many divorce rumors that come up about her and Tyler.

”Again, this is a RUMOR. There is NOTHING WRONG in our relationship. Tyler and I have made it through THICK AND THIN and we are each other’s everything’s,” she explained, pointing out that while they have had their bumps in the road, they are determined to make it work.

The two did take some time apart while filming Teen Mom OG, where Tyler lived in one house and Catelynn in another. At the time, she was pregnant, but Tyler said he needed to find himself once again.

As for the pregnancy rumors, Catelynn recently shared an ultrasound photo but faced a backlash from her followers. While fans love learning about her pregnancies, some people slammed her for spreading such rumors when so many people struggle with infertility.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.