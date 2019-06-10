Catelynn Lowell talks separation from Tyler Baltierra: Is she open to divorce?

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are back on Teen Mom OG tonight, as the show’s Season 10 returns on MTV. When Catelynn and Tyler left fans hanging after the last episode, Tyler revealed he wanted a brief separation from Catelynn to figure out his feelings. While Catelynn wasn’t thrilled about a separation, she’s now revealing that it was a good thing.

“I think it’s fair — you deserved time to just worry about yourself for once. I think it was good for me, looking back at it now, realizing if he ends up wanting to divorce me, I guess, whatever. I’ll be sad but I don’t f—king need you. I can do this on my own,” Catelynn tells Tyler in a preview released by US Weekly.

“If you were to leave, I could be a mom and be a badass mom and not even give a s—t. I want you forever but I don’t need you,” she continues. While she isn’t necessarily open to divorce, it sounds like it doesn’t scare her as much anymore.

It’s great to see that Catelynn is able to move on from the separation and learn that she’s a confident and strong woman who can do just about anything. She has previously struggled with postpartum depression.

When the couple welcomed their third daughter in February 2019, they chose to move back in together and they are in a good place.

“We did couples therapy together and therapy on ourselves as individuals, which I think helped a lot. We were just honest with ourselves and with each other during that time,” she told US Weekly last month. “I think, you know, couple’s therapy helped too. Learning how to talk and communicate. … Some people are just meant to be with one another.”

Teen Mom OG premieres tonight at 9/8c on MTV.