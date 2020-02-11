Siesta Key spoilers: Juliette Porter dumps Robby Hayes

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Siesta Key fans are in for a treat tonight as the moment many have been waiting for finally happens. Juliette Porter is going to dump Robby Hayes and send him packing.

In real-time, Juliette Porter and Robby Hayes have been split since last summer. Siesta Key tapes several months before the season airs. So while viewers knew the couple had split, watching it play out will give them great joy.

Juliette Porter kicks Robby Hayes to the curb

Since his debut on Siesta Key, Robby Hayes has not been a fan-favorite. Juliette Porter was excited about her new relationship, but many of her friends were not.

Tonight, Juliette Porter will be telling Robby Hayes that things are over. She had some things to consider, especially after he threw Amanda Miller’s phone into the ocean. That is part of the conversation and may have helped Juliette realize how things were going down.

Even though Juliette Porter clicked with Robby Hayes, things weren’t going to work. Their relationship is over. Some of her friends can now relax as Hayes is no longer in the picture and they can resume having fun and not have the high drama that he has caused this season.

Robby Hayes bounces from reality star to reality star

If you watch reality television, you have likely heard about Robby Hayes. He has appeared on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and now Siesta Key. That may not seem like too much in this day and age where reality television is king, but he has bounced from reality star to reality star as well.

Scheana Shay and Robby Hayes had a thing for a while. They have been hot and cold for a while and he even appeared on Vanderpump Rules. Scheana and Robby never made anything official, but she did allude to the fact they were sleeping together.

As if that wasn’t enough, Hayes is the guy who reportedly has a sex tape with Lindsie Chrisley. He was caught up in the Chrisley drama last summer when Todd Chrisley and his daughter went head to head in the media.

It was then that he outed Robby Hayes as being the one who was with his daughter on the sex tape. There were allegations that the sex tape was being used to extort both him and Lindsie Chrisley at one point.

One thing is for sure, Robby Hayes sure likes women who star on reality television.

Siesta Key airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.