Married at First Sight spoilers: Michael and Meka fell apart over trust issues, never had much in common

Meka and Michael have struggled through their entire honeymoon after tying the knot on Married at First Sight.

Things got especially tense after Meka claimed that Michael demanded sex from her before the honeymoon was over. Michael denied saying that and Meka said that he was being dishonest.

But that can’t be the entire reason the couple seemed so eager to be away from each other, right? Blogger Mafsfan has shared some spoilers on Instagram that give us some insight as to what went down in their relationship.

Michael has admitted to Meka’s family that he emotionally cheated in a past relationship. According to the latest Married at First Sight spoilers, once Meka was aware of this, she was unhappy and this is where the problems in their relationship began. Meka has said previously that she has some serious trust issues.

Allegedly, by the time the honeymoon started, the couple was “over” their relationship. Michael even allegedly tried to quit after the honeymoon and the show reportedly threatened to sue him and his family.

This particular spoiler is shocking just because in the past, marriages have ended early. Maybe the folks at Married at First Sight didn’t feel like Michael and Meka had even tried yet.

As previously reported, Michael has already filed for an annulment from his bride. Allegedly the marriage was never consummated.

During an episode of Unfiltered, Meka said that Michael told her that he was nominated for the show by his ex-girlfriend. Mafsfan says that this is not true and Michael was recruited by a cold call from a producer. You can see her say this around the 9:30 mark in the video below.

Mafsfan also says that Michael and Meka have some opposite values. An example of this is that Meka is agnostic and Michael is Catholic. Viewers have already seen Meka’s laundry list of demands that she imposed on Michael once the couple was on speaking terms on the honeymoon.

Unfortunately, it seems like this couple probably shouldn’t have been matched to begin with. Besides the age difference, they really do seem pretty different and incompatible. Apparently, opposites don’t always attract.

The show promised that this season would be full of drama, and so far, they have been absolutely right.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.