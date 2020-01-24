Twitter reacts to the latest Married at First Sight episode: Is Michael a liar and what’s up with Brandon’s swimsuit?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Another episode of Married at First Sight aired, and the drama waited until the end to begin. Viewers saw the couples spend their first morning together, visit with their new inlaws, and then start their honeymoons.

Twitter saw everything go down and of course, had lots to say about it. From the wake-ups and Brandon’s swimsuit to Mindy’s lack of a shower, Twitter didn’t miss a thing.

The couples woke up together, and we learned that Meka is not a breakfast person. Some people don’t agree with her lack of enthusiasm.

I would be SOOOO happy! If my guy woke up immediately thinking to feed me!! #MAFS #MAFS10 #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/guxOXuPEUD — Ivy P (@RepurposedByDzn) January 24, 2020

Brandon gave his new bride Taylor, a beautiful gift, from Tiffany’s at that.

Brandon put a lot of thought into his gift for Taylor. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/gItpYnnkAR — Kerissa (@KTsDivaMom) January 23, 2020

Next came the in-law’s brunch. Some of those interactions were pretty easy and sweet (hello Derek asking for Katie’s dad’s permission), but some were pretty intense.

Watching these newlyweds have brunch with their new in-laws is cringeworthy. Like what family knows that much about each other's romantic/personal life? #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight — Lake Erie Monster (@monster_erie) January 24, 2020

Taylor’s family was not here for Brandon’s awkwardness. The Twitter fans were not here for Taylor’s family.

Taylor’s family irritates me. Maybe because I have a son and wouldn’t appreciate some broads coming at him like that.. idk #MarriedAtFirstSight — thowana (@Germanchoc11) January 23, 2020

Mindy’s bridesmaids also gave Zach the third degree. But Twitter liked their line of questioning.

Love how Mindy’s friends are asking Zach if he’s in it for the marriage or the career opportunities. Keep the friends.

Ditch the guy.#MAFS #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/SpiPbCOk3S — Reality TV Queen (@realityme8) January 23, 2020

Apparently, folks believe Zach doesn’t have the best of intentions when it comes to Mindy.

I totally believe Zach is a opportunist! #MarriedAtFirstSight — Oakland🌹Beauty💋71 (@OaklandBeauty71) January 23, 2020

Then the couples found out they were going to Panama on the honeymoon. After Derek and Katie exchanged numbers, the couples prepared to leave. Cue the record scratching because Brandon pulled out a speedo type swimsuit. Twitter immediately did what Twitter does.

Brandon's "panties" tell me everything I need to know about him.. #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs pic.twitter.com/7XPFOlYaPq — Roddy Financially Stable (@NEHeartbreakKid) January 23, 2020

Brandon and them panties he pulled out. BOYYYYY WHERE TF are your swim trunks!!!!!! And his creepy ass monotone voice. Like he sounds like he needs to do AllState commercials.

I cant get with Brandon And Taylor nem… #mafs pic.twitter.com/bbTPoxFs8Q — Aint Nethin Like a Taurus♉ (@dramashewrites) January 23, 2020

The couples hit Panama, and they all got to arrive together. After some celebratory champagne, Mindy lets us know that there’s some drama with Meka and Michael.

Then Meka reads Michael for absolute filth. According to her, she got a sex ultimatum from him, and he is different on camera than he is off-camera. Twitter also read Michael for filth.

I know Michaels prepubescent voice ass didn’t have the nerve to tell Meka that if she didn’t put out he wouldn’t be feeling her basically!! This dust mite #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/P7ypHg5qjz — Queen A 🇰🇳 (@AliceaTheGreat) January 23, 2020

Michael ended up getting another room for the night. Where are the experts?

The drama didn’t end there, though. Zach and Mindy weren’t as solid as everyone thought. She tried to talk to Zach, and he told her not to talk to him while he washes his face.

Mindy then started questioning the whole relationship — all two days of it. Then Zach thought Mindy was nasty for not showering before bed. His words were, “I’m not cuddling with oil.” Uh oh.

Mindy ends up walking the hallways because Zach told Mindy that he wasn’t attracted to her and asked what she planned to do about that. She looked hurt, and Twitter was mad.

Zach TOLD his wife he wasn't attracted to her? And asked HER what she was going to do about it? Like, you want her to sleep with you? Get plastic surgery? It's been 2 days. What do you want???#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/OnkwF2Xi27 — 👍 (@TheOneWhiteRose) January 23, 2020

Zach is sickening. He’s shaming and humiliating Mindy. His family said he has no emotions. Sounds he a narcissist to me. These experts never learn. Maybe interview the families and friends before selecting who makes it on the show. #marriedatfirstsight #mafs — nisacool (@nisacool27) January 23, 2020

I have to agree with Johnny Bravo. Get your oily stanky dirty travel airplane sweaty ass in the shower Mindy. And don’t use the hotel soap either! #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/MSQmtri2Qr — Fendii Williams (@FendiiWilliams) January 23, 2020

Mindy, you can’t fly to Panama and not take a shower when you get to the hotel. #MarriedAtFirstSight — Andre (@1priority06) January 24, 2020

Some of the couples are already in trouble on day two. These honeymoons should be really interesting.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.