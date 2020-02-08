Married at First Sight sighting: One couple look to still be together, but another was ringless

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

One Married at First Sight couple appears to still to be together after reportedly being spotted with their wedding rings on — while another member of the cast was seen without their spouse.

The sighting came as the cast of Season 10 was in Los Angeles today to film for the reunion. As first reported by MAFS blogger Mafsfan, some of the cast members went to Tequila Jack’s in Long Beach, California, where they were spotted by eagle-eyed viewers.

Couple spotted wearing their rings

One of the favorite couples of the season — Austin Hurd and Jessica Studer — were pictured by a fan sitting at a table together. And both of them were said to be wearing their wedding rings!

This would be great news for fans of the show — since we have already learned about three couples who have allegedly called it quits, with two of the couples filing for divorce before the honeymoon episodes had aired.

Brandon filed for divorce from Taylor prior to the weddings being finished, which was a first in Married at First Sight history. Then viewers learned that Michael had also filed for divorce from Meka prior to the conclusion of the honeymoons airing.

There was also a spoiler that Mindy Shiben and Zach Justice decided on Decision Day to opt for divorce. This was not surprising, considering that Zach has told Mindy several times that he is not attracted to her.

Who was spotted at another table without a ring on?

According to Mafsfan, Mindy was also seen at Tequila Jack’s in Long Beach, but she was seated at a different table from Jessica and Austin, and she reportedly didn’t have a wedding ring on her finger. Zach was not mentioned as being there, either.

Considering the rumors that Zach and Mindy not only split up on Decision Day but also didn’t even move in together after the honeymoons, it wouldn’t be shocking that Mindy took her wedding ring off. The exciting news, however, is that it looks like not everyone this season will end up divorced.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.