Mama June From Not To Hot Family Crisis is coming to WEtv -- Here's what you need to know

There is a new reality television show coming with Mama June and this one is titled Mama June: From Not to Hot – Family Crisis.

So, what is Mama June: Family Crisis about? It is about a giant intervention from Mama June’s family to try to save her from her addictions.

In a press release sent from WEtv, Mama June: Family Crisis just asks what will happen when mama comes home.

Where is she coming home from? Jail.

The teaser sees Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, now 14, sitting at the table eating her breakfast cereal. Her mother’s mugshot is on the milk carton.

The door opens offscreen, Alana looks up, and that is when the promo asks what happens next.

That is about it when it comes to the promo.

What we do know is that Mama June: From Not to Hot – Family Crisis premieres this March on WEtv.

What happened to Mama June?

To catch fans up on the legal problems with Mama June — there is a lot of things here to unwrap.

The original basis for Mama June: From Not to Hot was following her weight loss journey, where she went from a peak weight of 460 pounds to a 300-pound weight loss after bariatric surgery and dietary changes.

She also underwent cosmetic surgery to further enhance her appearance.

Mama June went through a tough year in 2019.

The couple was arrested after a domestic dispute in March 2019 in Alabama. Doak, 43, has a long criminal history including arrests for theft, burglary and criminal damage to property.

The two had been dating for three years.

The grand jury indicted Mama June and she lost custody of Alana. Her older daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, took guardianship of Honey Boo Boo.

Last month, Mama June posted a photo on Instagram and revealed that she has not been seeing her kids and that it is hard on everyone.

“…even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much.”

The new series, Mama June: From Not to Hot – Family Crisis deals with the family’s attempts at reconciling with their matriarch.

In the last season finale, Alana said that she was scared of her mother.

“Mama, I would love to come home and stay with you — tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” Alana said.

That is where the new season should start for Mama June and her kids.

Mama June: From Not to Hot – Family Crisis premieres in March.