Zara Larsson calls out James Charles after Tati Westbrook Bye Sister video, says YouTuber hit on her boyfriend

The James Charles drama has continued as the popular beauty guru’s YouTube count continues to drop. Just one day after Tati Westbrook called James out for various issues, Zara Larsson has now spoken out with claims that he slid into her boyfriend’s DMs.
The claim comes after Tati’s Bye Sister video in which she called out James Charles for not only disrespecting her and her husband but also for his obsession with”straight boys” and his ability to turn them because of his celebrity status.
Zara Larsson seemingly verifies Tati’s claims that James Charles has been displaying predatory behavior toward men he knows are straight when she spoke out on Twitter.
“I’m cackling cause he hit up my boyfriend in the DMs several times knowing damn well he’s straight,” Zara tweeted.
James Charles has since released an apology video where he admits to his bad behavior and even apologizes to Tati Westbrook and her husband but that hasn’t seemed to stop the bleeding as he has now lost more than 2 million followers in the course of about two days.
In Tati’s video, she called out James Charles for his behavior and for using his fame to get young straight men to engage in sexual situations with him when they clearly are not gay.
“Oh my god! You tried tricking a straight man into thinking he’s gay yet again, and somehow you’re the victim.” Tati blasted.
Tati continued:
You know, it’s really disgusting to manipulate someone’s sexuality, especially when they are still emerging into adulthood and don’t have everything quite figured out. You are using your fame, your power, your money to play with people’s emotions. You’re threatening to ruin them. You’re threatening to embarrass them. And you’re doing that to have them behave sexually in your favor, even if they’re straight. And you know what? That’s not okay.
After her tweet, Zara Larsson followed up and clarified that it wasn’t actually multiple DMs but just one. However, she said that James Charles did comment on his photos as well.
“I feel like deleting this cause I checked and it wasn’t several times, only one dm and some comments under pictures,” Zara said.
It’s not clear yet of Zara Larsson’s claim will further affect James Charles’ YouTube subscriber count any more than it’s already been affected. The fallout continues.