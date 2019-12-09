YNW Melly was not stabbed in jail: Hoax website claims the jailed rapper is dead

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

As the hip hop community mourns the loss of 21-year-old rapper Juice Wrld, YNW Melly is subject to rumors that he was stabbed in prison, which left many of his fans believing he is dead. The 20-year-old rapper was not stabbed in jail and is still alive.

YNW Melly is currently behind bars after being arrested in March after police accused the Murder on My Mind rapper of murdering his two friends Christopher Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy) and Anthony Williams Henry (YNW Sakchaser)

A prank or hoax website claimed that YNW Melly was stabbed and is in critical condition in what is described as a gang-related incident. The hoax has been picked up by some mainstream outlets and has received hundreds of shares on Facebook.

Twitter reacted to the hoax claiming that YNW Melly died in prison.

There's a rumor circulating that YNW Melly was stabbed in jail during a gang fight. Can anyone verify this? — The Master Killa 👽 (@MamaSophia666) December 9, 2019

so did ynw melly get stabbed or are you guys just playing a sick joke . — macey. (@1maceyy) December 9, 2019

Wtf is happened to the rap world. Know we got YNW Melly Getty stabbed in jail, this world is so fucking messed up. pic.twitter.com/Nz7gPjhaM4 — AwayyyPigeon (@AwayyyP) December 9, 2019

Last month, YNW Melly released his debut album Melly vs. Melvin while behind bars. The incarcerated rapper generated a headline for paying tribute to Juice Wrld following his unexpected death.

In an Instagram tribute, YNW Melly shared a snippet of his plan to remix his single Suicidal with the late rapper with the following caption. “Rest In Peace @juicewrld999. Legend gone [too] soon.”

Melly, real name Jamell Demons, turned himself into authorities and pleaded not guilty to the double murder charges of his two friends.

Last month, prosecutors released crime scene photos taken by the Miramar Police Department. Police accuse the 20-year-old rapper of planning the double murder by claiming his friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser were victims of a drive-by. The prosecution claims that the ballistics test proves Melly is the shooter and his cellphone tracking proves that he was at the crime scene.

There are no credible reports suggesting that the No Heart rapper was stabbed or died in prison.