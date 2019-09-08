Will Kevin Hart walk again? Actor fractured spine in three places during horrifying car accident

One week ago to the day, actor and comedian Kevin Hart was in a horrific car accident, with both he and the driver requiring surgery after suffering severe injuries.

Hart initially was able to go home but then ended up returning to the hospital for further help. After fracturing his back in three places, it left many people wondering if Kevin Hart would walk again.

Latest Kevin Hart injury update

On September 1, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Barracuda car along with his wife’s personal trainer Rebbeca Broxterman, when the driver Jared Black lost control of the vehicle. It veered off the road and tumbled down an embankment, leaving Hart and Black with serious injuries.

Both required medical help while Broxterman was able to get aid on her own without going to the hospital.

So how is Hart doing now? He’s able to walk, so that’s the good news. However, Kevin has a long road to recovery.

A recent Yahoo! Entertainment report said that Hart required spinal fusion surgery for his back in three different places. The latest prognosis from their sources is that it’s going to take a minimum of four months before the actor can resume his work making movies.

Hart will reportedly begin his rehabilitation and recovery efforts in the hospital under the guidance of medical professionals. Once physical therapists feel that Hart has “stabilized,” they’ll allow him to have his release from the hospital to continue outpatient therapy.

Indications are that the four months will be “very painful and arduous” for the 40-year-old actor.

What projects are coming up for Hart?

Hart most recently appeared in the action blockbuster Hobbs & Shaw in a cameo role as Dinkley. As far as upcoming projects, filming has wrapped on another movie he’s in along with Dwayne Johnson.

It’s the sequel film Jumanji: The Next Level where he plays Franklin “Mouse” Finbar. It arrives in theaters on December 13, 2019. Here’s a look at the trailer for the new action/comedy film.

Everything you know about Jumanji is about to change… 🎮 Watch the trailer for #JUMANJI: The Next Level now and see it in theaters this Christmas! 🐒🎉 pic.twitter.com/aorKwfVUXR — Jumanji: The Next Level (@jumanjimovie) July 1, 2019

Hart is also working as the producer of a movie called Fatherhood. It’s currently filming and slated for a 2020 release.

The comedy/drama film is based on a memoir about a father who must raise his daughter on his own as his wife dies shortly after giving birth. In addition to Hart, it also stars Alfre Woodard, Melody Hurt, Lil Rea Howery, and Paul Reiser.

Per The Blast, Hart also has a pending court case as he’s involved in a $7 million legal battle with his ex-business partners. It was initially set to begin on Monday, September 9, with a hearing the following Friday.

Due to the recent accident, the legal matter has been postponed until October 1 when the parties will hold a conference to update the judge on the case.