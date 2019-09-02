Rebecca Broxterman: Who was the other passenger in Kevin Hart car accident?

A recent car accident in Malibu, California left actor and comedian Kevin Hart with serious injuries. Kevin was with two other individuals in the vehicle suffering injuries after the accident. That included a driver and another passenger. Here are more details about Rebecca Broxterman, who was the other passenger along with Kevin Hart.

Rebecca Broxterman’s connections to Hart, driver

The driver involved in the Kevin Hart accident was Jared Black. He was behind the wheel of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when he lost control of the vehicle early on Sunday, September 1. After the car veered off the road, it crashed through a wooden fence before tumbling down the nearby embankment leading to serious injuries for both Hart and Black.

Rebecca Broxterman was the other passenger in the car besides Kevin Hart. She’s a personal trainer and fitness enthusiast. Based on an Instagram post, Broxterman also works as a personal trainer with Hart’s wife.

Based on a CBS report, Broxterman was transferred along with Hart and Black to the hospital for evaluation or treatment. She reportedly told police she would get her “own aid” despite being in pain. Her injuries are also listed as “minor” on the resulting police report after the accident.

In addition to being a personal trainer to help Kevin Hart’s wife with health and fitness, Rebecca Broxterman is also in a relationship with the driver. Another Instagram post shows the two together with Broxterman wishing Black a happy 28th birthday. Further down her page, it’s revealed that Broxterman and Black are engaged.

Rebecca’s age isn’t listed on her Instagram or on her website she is promoting via the page, although Heavy reports she is 31-years-old.

Broxterman appears to be an entrepreneur as well with her own fitness products underneath the BITI Brand name. That includes BITI Bands along with training guide ebooks and other merchandise. See the BITI Brand website for more details on those products.

Kevin Hart reportedly needed back surgery for his injuries from the accident. Rebecca’s fiance, Jared Black, also reportedly sustained back injuries due to the car accident. Rebecca complained of minor pain but was said to not be injured after the crash.