Jared Black: Who was the driver in Kevin Hart’s car accident?

Jared Black was driving Kevin Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when it crashed in the early morning hours of September 1 — with Jared’s fiancee Rebecca Broxterman also in the vehicle at the time.

Both Jared, 28, and Kevin, 40, were reportedly taken to separate hospitals with “major back injuries”. Rebecca, 31, was said to have been uninjured and reportedly only complained about minimal pain following the accident.

Who is Jared Black?

Jared is connected to the actor through Rebecca. She is Hart’s wife’s personal trainer and it appears that the two couples were close.

Just a few weeks ago, Jared and Rebecca became engaged. She is a fitness buff and often shares photos of the pair on her Instagram page, including several from when he popped the question. Black’s Instagram is private.

According to his IMDb page, Jared Black (who also goes by Jared Stanton, and was born Jared Ordenes) in an American writer and director, and has also worked as an actor and in various behind-the-camera roles.

His production credits include 2015’s Delirium, and he is the associate producer of the upcoming Escape: Puzzle of Fear.

Car accident details

Right now, there are very few details available about the car accident that injured both Jared Black and Kevin Hart.

TMZ shared photos of the car crash and revealed that Kevin was able to walk away from the scene of the accident, while Jared and Rebecca both had to be cut out of the car.

Kevin reportedly bought the car back in July as a birthday present to himself.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Photos of the car after the accident reveal it as a mangled wreck. It is being reported that the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda went off an embankment and was about 10 feet down in a gully after careening off the road and smashing through a wooden fence.