Who is Issa Rae engaged to? Mystery after engagement ring appears again on Instagram after Essence cover shoot

Is Issa Rae engaged? The Insecure creator has everyone asking about her marital status after a large diamond ring popped up on THAT finger more than once now.

The first time we saw Issa’s diamond sparkler happened during an Instagram Live session where she talked about her recent Essence cover shoot. In the video, she was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand, sparking speculation that she may be engaged. The problem is, no one knows who she might be engaged to!

Earlier this month, Issa posted a photo on Instagram and yet again, a possible engagement ring (or just a huge diamond ring) was spotted on that hand again.

The ring made another Instagram appearance just last week in the photo below.

So when Issa Rae shared photos of her Essence cover shoot and the ring popped up again, the buzz about a likely engagement got even louder. Issa wearing that ring in every Essence photo she posted can’t just be a coincidence, right?

Issa Rae is notoriously private about who she is dating and has even commented on it in the past. A couple of years back, she was romantically linked to Kofi Siriboe but she denied those rumors, making it clear that their friendship is just that – friendship.

The Jasmine Brand suggested another possible fiance for Issa Rae, based on a tweet that has been circulating. Though Issa hasn’t confirmed any relationship or the engagement rumors themselves, it looks like her soon-to-be husband could be Louis Diame.

Congratulations are in order for Issa Rae who is engaged to long term boyfriend Louis Diame, a fellow Senelaese business man! 💏👫💍 #ThePalmTree pic.twitter.com/RoHR3qx85w — YT: Fourens (@Fourens_) March 25, 2019

After all, Issa and Louis have been spotted together on a few red carpets and they look very comfortable together. Hopefully, Issa Rae will comment on her gorgeous ring and either confirm or deny the engagement rumors. We all want to know!