Trisha Yearwood reveals favorite Christmas traditions with husband Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood is revealing her favorite Christmas traditions with her husband, Garth Brooks.

The country couple has had to adjust some of their holiday festivities since Garth’s three daughters, Taylor, August, and Allie are grown and living in different places.

In an interview with Good Morning America, Trisha opened up about life with her husband of 14 years during the holiday season. Even though Garth’s girls are doing their own thing, the Brooks family has one tradition that they never break — decorating the Christmas tree.

"We decorate the tree together. Now that they're grown and living in different places, we still make it that the tree doesn't get decorated until we're together. So, it might go up and be bare for a week or two until we can get everybody together, and we'll make sure to do that," Trisha expressed on the morning show.

The Walkaway Joe singer admitted the busiest time of year for the country couple is Thanksgiving. Trisha explained the Brooks family hosts “misfit Thanksgiving,” their house full of people. For Christmas, they travel to see family in Georgia and Oklahoma.

Besides tree decorating, Trisha’s favorite Christmas tradition is carving out some quality time for her and Garth.

Although the couple tries to prioritize time for the two of them all year round, Trisha explains it is especially important during the holiday season.

The Food Network host also has a holiday tradition that she does with her friends, with Garth not invited. Trisha does a cookie bake-off with all of her friends each year.

They gather at someone’s house to make their favorite family recipe all at the same time. At the end of the party, everyone takes home a delicious plate of cookies.

Trisha Yearwood had an extra special holiday season this year. She hosted the 10th Annual CMA Country Christmas. Although it aired earlier this month, ABC is airing it on Christmas Eve to give viewers a little more holiday cheer.