Tom Brooks called out for even more Instagram fakery

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Tom Brooks recently spoke out in defense of himself and others on Instagram after fans learned he has been recruiting other 90 Day Fiance cast members to join Organo Gold, a known MLM.

The post was a response to recent reports that Syngin and Tania signed up under Tom’s downline, along with a detailed description of Organo Gold’s murky MLM past.

That didn’t sit well with Tom, who shared a message meant to inspire those fellow network marketers facing adversity from others who aren’t impressed with his latest attempt to earn a living.

“People who hate you because of a mere jealousy over your success hurt themselves in disguise. This is because you carry an image of who they wish they had become. Don’t hate them back because they may also become like you one day and it will mean hurting that image you carry!” Tom told his followers. “Anytime you try to do something great with your life, there are always going to be others trying to bring you down.”

The problem is, Tom’s message wasn’t original, and it didn’t take long for 90 Day Fiance sleuths to figure that out. In this case (as well as many others), it was @fraudedbytlc on Instagram that did the calling out.

And while Tom has credited the original author of the quote now, that credit wasn’t always there. The original author of the quote is an inspiration author named Israelmore Ayivor. He is tagged in Tom’s post now.

This controversy brought back previous claims of fraud on Tom Brooks’ Instagram.

It wasn’t long ago that Tom was called out for posting photos on social media that made it look like he lived a life of luxury.

It was soon learned that many of those photos were not his originals, and instead, he was recycling pictures of other people’s luxurious lives and passing them off as his own.