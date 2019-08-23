Darcey Silva’s new man Tom Brooks busted for faking his luxury lifestyle

Before Darcey Silva met Tom Brooks on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, she called him her “dream man.” But after meeting him, she seemed less than thrilled, and now, TLC viewers are also less than impressed after a fan page dug up some dirt and called him out for being a fraud.

Prior to his appearance on Before the 90 Days, fans flocked to Tom Brooks’ Instagram to see what Darcey’s new man was all about. He seemed to lead an impressive life of jet setting and enjoying the finer things like designer fragrances and pricey watches.

And now, we can’t help but ask if any of it is real? Are Tom and Darcey even really a couple or is this all put on for entertainment?

While questions about the authenticity of Darcey and Tom’s relationship aren’t exactly new, doubt is at an all-time high after the @fraudedbytlc Instagram account put Brooks on blast. They found proof that many of Tom’s Instagram photos were not really his and claim he’s been sharing photos of luxury brand items and expensive meals that were not actually his.

The photos have since been removed from Tom Brooks’ Instagram account, but, as usual, there are plenty of screenshots to prove their point.

Several photos were found to be lifted from other places. Initially, that same page reported Tom’s response was that he was an influencer and that the photos were sent to him to be posted on the account. That raised some questions about why he went ahead and deleted them if that were the case.

Tom was called out for claiming that the posts were “paid promotions.” The @fraudedbytlc account shared that the original owners of the “stolen” pictures spoke out and that they were not paid promotions for them or for Tom. They stood by their claim that the 90 Day Fiance star was stealing photos.

When that information was shared on Instagram, Tom was asked again about the photos. This time, he responded and claimed that the photos were a “commentary on consumerism” rather than a paid promotion. So which is it, Tom?

Now that Tom Brooks has been busted for faking a life of luxury on Instagram, 90 Day Fiance fans are starting to question everything about him. Is his relationship with Darcey even real? Is it all for the cameras? Is TLC in on this possible sham? The truth has an odd way of shining through, and now, fans of the show are keeping a watchful eye on Darcey and Tom.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.