Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer reveals she was suicidal during drug addiction, talks sexual abuse

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has a new book coming out later this year about her life. The book, which is called Hope, Grace, and Faith, is a memoir about everything fans didn’t see on the show.

The book will also dig deep into issues that happened before she became pregnant, including details from her childhood.

Leah opened up about some of the deeper topics in the book to Hollywood Life. Here, she revealed that during the time she was addicted to drugs, she also felt suicidal.

“Some things that are in the book would be the whole situation revolving around me having an addiction and how all of that happened and where it led me to. I was suicidal and I go into details about exactly how I was suicidal and why I was suicidal.

“And had it not been for my kids, which is why I named my book Hope, Grace and Faith, I wouldn’t be here today. There would be no Leah,” she explained, thanking her girls for being in her life.

The memoir will also focus on her personal transformation, one that has been somewhat documented recently. After getting clean and getting her life back on track, Leah started to promote self-love and self-care in the form of a podcast and speaking engagements.

As Monsters & Critics recently revealed, Leah’s personal choices in self-development and events have caused people to assume she’s in a cult. She’s been vocal about being a part of the Mastery of Transformational Training organization, something she’s been praising.

Leah has also shared Instagram Stories about her being a participant in events around the country. She didn’t reveal whether the book will detail her work with the Mastery of Transformational Training organization.

Leah also opened up about troubling issues, including sexual and physical abuse. She didn’t go into detail about it during the interview, but she mentioned her dad briefly before talking about the abuse.

She doesn’t specify who was responsible.

“It was going back to when my dad was very — Going back to sexual abuse and physical abuse, it was trying at times. I had a few very emotional phone calls.

“But at the end of the day the bigger vision, the bigger purpose is what is going to make it all worth it because I know other people are going to be able to stand for their truth, stand for their stories and not hold back from truly living their fullest potential,” she told the website.

Leah’s father hasn’t been a big part of her storyline on Teen Mom 2. Viewers only see her mother and her sister, Victoria. It will be interesting to see what fans learn from the book about her life prior to becoming a reality star and mom of three.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.