Scooter Braun alleges death threats to family, pleads with Taylor Swift to resolve feud

Music tycoon Scooter Braun said he and his family received multiple death threats following Taylor Swift’s recent social media complaint about him and Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine Label Group.

In a statement posted to Instagram earlier today, Braun said his wife had received a phone call threatening their children.

“I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children,” Braun wrote.

Braun said the death threats had placed his family in danger. Despite previously saying he would not engage in a social media war, he felt compelled after reflection to address the issue publicly. Braun said he did not want to jeopardize the safety of his family.

He concluded that he wanted to sit down with Swift to resolve their conflict.

“Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family. This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However, I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats seen above.”

He posted a screenshot of one of the death threats he claimed he’s received.

“Hi, why don’t you just die with your children??? I will buy a gun tmr and them [sic] shoot you all in the head,” the threatening message read.

Swift made a public statement that she wanted her fans to “let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel.”

Braun said he believed it was not her intention to place his family in jeopardy, but she should understand that her words carry a “tremendous amount of weight.”

He said that her fans could interpret her message in “different ways.”

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Braun accused Swift of ignoring the threats made against him and his family despite his attorney informing her about them.

He added that he was “shocked and disheartened” to learn that his involvement in the Big Machine deal caused Taylor so much pain but claimed he reached out to her in the past. She allegedly rejected his offers to meet and resolve the situation.

Braun said that although he felt frustrated about some of Swift’s accusations against him and disagreed with many of her statements, he still understood that “no artist should ever feel cornered or bullied.”

He denied ever trying to stop her from singing her songs at the AMAs and said she has the legal right to sing any song she wants.

He ended the statement with a parting shot, saying he had learned from may sources that Swift didn’t want the issue amicably resolved because “this is not about truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you.”

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

But he expressed hope that was not the case and warned that if Swift continued to prefer making big public statements instead of seeking a resolution, someone might get hurt.