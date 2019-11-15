Scooter Braun: Where to find him on Twitter and Instagram

Taylor Swift took to social media yesterday with a plea to her fans for help.

In the message posted to her Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages, Taylor Swift made allegations against Scott Borchetta, CEO of her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, and music tycoon Scooter Braun, who owns Swift’s extensive music catalog after purchasing Big Machine in June.

Swift accused them of “exercising tyrannical control” by trying to prevent her from performing her old hits at the upcoming American Music Awards (AMA).

“It’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

She also alleged that Braun and Borchetta also wouldn’t let her use her old songs for an upcoming Netflix documentary about her life.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Swift added that Big Machine execs told her she would be allowed to use her old songs only she agreed not to re-record them, although it is “something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to.”

She also claimed that Borchetta wanted her to “stop talking about him and Scooter Braun.”

She then asked her fans to get in touch with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta and let them know how they feel about the situation.

Big Machine Label Group later released a statement denying Swift’s claims. The said they “were shocked to see her Tumblr statements yesterday based on false information,” and that at “no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special.”

However, CNBC noted that the statement by Big Machine did not specifically address the issue of Swift’s old songs.

According to CNBC, Swift did not say they were blocking her from performing at the AMAs. What she said was that they were preventing her from performing her old songs.

She also did not say Big Machine was blocking her Netflix special but that they won’t let her user her old sold songs for the special.

