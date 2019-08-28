Savannah Chrisley slams Lindsie Chrisley, reveals their relationship is beyond repair

Savannah Chrisley isn’t holding back when it comes to her feelings about her sister, Lindsie Chrisley. She has revealed that while she still loves her, their relationship has passed the point of no return.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on several charges related to bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this month. The two turned themselves in and are currently out on bond while waiting for the next steps in the process.

Both Savannah Chrisley and her older brother, Chase Chrisley have stood behind their parents amid the accusations. They were reportedly subpoenaed to testify in front of the federal grand jury before their parents’ indictment. Despite that, they have been seen sticking up for their parents and declaring their innocence in the case.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Savannah Chrisley revealed she feels sad about the situation, mentioning it must be hard to have one of your children trying to take you down.

She believes Lindsie Chrisley is jealous of the success and attention Chrisley Knows Best and the spin-off, Growing Up Chrisley has brought for the family. Lindsie has not been on the show for several seasons now.

There was also the denial of the sex tape extortion that Lindsie Chrisley and Robby Hayes have claimed is happening. Savannah Chrisley stated that no tape exists and that Todd and Chase Chrisley will be vindicated once the investigation is complete. Ironically, the owner of the puppy cam where Lindsie Chrisley and Robby Hayes’ tryst was reportedly captured also said there was no tape.

As things continue to escalate, Lindsie Chrisley has hired private security for herself as she believes there is a threat to her safety. Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley have now both publicly spoken out against their sister, and it looks like reconciliation isn’t on the agenda anymore. Lindsie has become the outcast, with her family cutting her off.