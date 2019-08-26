Chase and Savannah Chrisley testified prior to Todd and Julie Chrisley being indicted

Could Chase and Savannah Chrisley be the real reason that Todd and Julie are looking at possible prison time?

Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion earlier this month. They tried to get ahead of the scandal by sharing a post on social media about what was coming. Both Todd and Julie turned themselves in and were released on bail shortly after.

The scandal has been rapidly unfolding and the Chrisley children are right in the middle of it. Right now, Todd Chrisley allegedly blames his daughter, Lindsie Chrisley for starting the mess. They have been publicly battling it out, with him revealing she had extramarital affairs with two men from Bachelor Nation.

Speculation about what part Chase and Savannah Chrisley would play in this mess has been building as more and more news about the behind the scenes of the Chrisley family starts to come out.

Chase and Savannah are currently airing on their own Chrisley Knows Best spin-off, and she is planning a wedding. Savannah became engaged to Nic Kerdiles back in December, and now, it seems things are falling apart all around her.

According to The Blast, both Chase and Savannah Chrisley testified in front of the federal grand jury before the indictment of their parents. It states that they helped put the nail in the Todd and Julie Chrisley’s coffin, but that has not been the way things have been portrayed by the family.

Both Chase and Savannah have been supporting their parents through everything, and it looks like Todd and Julie aren’t harboring ill will for either child.