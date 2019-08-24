Lindsie Chrisley and Robby Hayes supply evidence to feds in Todd Chrisley extortion case

Lindsie Chrisley and Robby Hayes aren’t going to take their sex tape scandal lying down. It was recently revealed that the former Chrisley Knows Best star and the co-host of the podcast, Coffee Convos, was accusing her father, Todd Chrisley, and brother, Chase Chrisley, of trying to extort her regarding an alleged sex tape she made with the Bachelor Nation alum.

Todd Chrisley released a statement that revealed that Lindsie Chrisley had reportedly made a sex tape with Robby Hayes and had a questionable relationship with another Bachelor Nation alum, Josh Murray. Following that, Murray spoke out revealing he and Chrisley were only friends. Hayes remained silent until a few days ago.

Robby Hayes spoke out and revealed that his hookup with Lindsie Chrisley was caught on camera. It wasn’t intentionally filmed by either party but apparently appeared on a puppy cam that was set up at a friend’s home where the two were staying.

According to TMZ, Robby Hayes has now submitted evidence to the feds who are looking into the extortion case. There are reportedly text messages and other correspondence from Lindsie Chrisley’s brother, Chase, which it’s claimed could implicate him and possibly Todd Chrisley as well.

In the same article, it states that Lindsie Chrisley has also submitted evidence in the extortion case against her father. There is reportedly a tweet that was sent from Todd Chrisley about a puppy cam from somewhere in the range of two years ago.

All of this has been brought to light and fought about in the court of public opinion because of the arrest and charges against Todd and Julie Chrisley. Last week, they were indicted on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. Both have since posted bail and are currently awaiting the next steps in the process.

It appears that Todd Chrisley and Chase Chrisley believe Lindsie had something to do with the charges against the Chrisleys, which is why the statement about the sex tape and the subsequent fallout has caused plenty of accusations to fly on both sides.