Popular YouTuber Jared Knabenbauer, known to his fans as ProJared, took to Twitter yesterday to announce that he and his wife Heidi O’Ferrall were getting divorced — and also preemptively addressed cheating rumors sweeping the internet.

The online celebrity asked Twitter fans to respect the pair’s privacy and predicted that there would be rumors, speculation and gossip that would follow his announcement, to which he asked fans to draw their own conclusions.

However, shortly after ProJared’s announcement, his wife Heidi also took to Twitter and in a string of messages alleged that ProJared had been cheating on her for months with another popular YouTube creator Holly Conrad. She also revealed that Jared had blocked her on Twitter.

In recently learned that my husband @ProJared has been fucking @HollyConrad behind my back for months. I have no idea what announcement he just made because he blocked me. pic.twitter.com/QeSAIuahJa — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

In her tweetstorm, Heidi claimed that she has proof — in the form of photographs and records of explicit conversations — that ProJared had been cheating on her for months.

I have proof. Explicit conversations and photographs of their relationship, which he extensively lied to me about on many occasions. He was promising me that he was committed to our relationship at the time, and promising her he was breaking up with me. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

He went so far as to blame me for being suspicious and making him "feel like a bad person" by questioning his loyalty. He gaslit me for months, insisting that he had "the bare minimum interactions" with her and "didn't even like her". Meanwhile, THEY WERE HAVING SEX — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

Jared tried very, very hard to make me feel responsible for everything that's gone wrong in our relationship. He technically broke up with me in February, insisting that the only thing wrong with our marriage was me. Insisting that HE had tried to make things work. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

He was unable to confess to his infidelity even when presented with proof. He squirmed in denial until the last minute, getting angry and defensive instead of apologetic. I believe he has compartmentalized his feelings/memories to suppress his guilt. He's VERY convincing. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

I have spent the last year in near isolation, ostracized from Jared's friend group because he made it clear to me that I was not welcome around them even when we were "still together". He had to keep me separate to keep up his lies. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

He told his friends a version of events that omits his infidelity and portrays me as an aggressive and unreasonable person. As though I'm randomly angry and upset all the time, for no reason at all.

It's because he's abusing me. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

His statement is nothing more than an attempt to silence me before I can reveal anything. I gave him the opportunity to make a statement about his infidelity before I did. I told him it would be less embarrassing for him if he was honest with his own friends first.

He declined. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

I'm honestly shocked that he posted this today because it's so blatantly selfish. This isn't a mutual statement in any way. I did tell him that I wouldn't sign an NDA regarding his behavior. I've suffered enough to sell him my dignity too. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

Heidi went on to accuse Holly Conrad of sending nudes to her husband Jared.

Honestly @HollyConrad you look very ashamed and insecure in all the nudes you sent my husband. I think it would help your chronic self esteem issues if you started fucking men that weren't already married. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

She also accused ProJared of using his position to solicit nude photos from fans.

It's also true that he has been soliciting nudes from his fans for years. I was there. In the beginning, it was a joke on tumblr. Then it was its own tumblr account just for nudes. It was ostensibly a body-positive space for consenting adults, and I approved on that basis. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

It kept escalating secretly. He started a Snapchat, for getting nudes from fans, without telling me. I found out via a fan comment. I felt pressured to allow it even though I was uncomfortable.

Anytime I gave him an inch, he took a mile. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

I believed that he shut it down in late 2017 (I think???) But now I have reson to believe it continued for long after that. If you have information or were involved in this, I would like to know what really happened. I know a lot of fans participated. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

For the record, I'm not mad at any fans for sending him raunchy images. Jared was the one who was responsible for being honest with me, which he failed to do. No one else is to blame, IMO — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

I used to think that among consenting adults, it was fine. Now I see it as an abuse of power for him to intentionally manipulate anyone to show him their naked body on the basis that he's a popular internet man.

I would like to apologize for my role in enabling this. — Heidi O'Ferrall✨ (@AtelierHeidi) May 9, 2019

Holly Conrad soon responded to the allegations on Twitter.

I understand some shit is going down on the Internet. If you want to believe a hyperbolic statement from someone you don’t know on the Internet with no previous background information and use it to demonize strangers, so be it. This isn’t anyone’s business but theirs. — 🌘ｈｏｌｌｙ 🌒 (@HollyConrad) May 9, 2019

If it’s worth anything, you all know me. I’d never hurt anyone and I only want the best and happiness for those around me. If you’ve followed me for a long time, you know that. Gonna get off twitter for a while ✌️ — 🌘ｈｏｌｌｙ 🌒 (@HollyConrad) May 9, 2019

She also posted a message on Jared’s tweet, saying: “Im so sorry you’re going through this. I’m here for you if you need me.”

Im so sorry you’re going through this. I’m here for you if you need me. — 🌘ｈｏｌｌｙ 🌒 (@HollyConrad) May 9, 2019

The latest developments come after Monsters and Critics reported in September that Holly Conrad had split with her husband Ross O’Donovan of Game Grumps fame.

Sometimes life drags you in separate directions, today that is the case. @HollyConrad and I have decided to split. It wasn't an easy decision. She wanted to live in a state with trees, but I'm tethered to a state with smog. Still good friends and there's nothing but love! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/unxd6l0yrt — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) September 19, 2018

Also myself and all the other animals including my 50 pigeons are staying with a friend in Seattle until I find a place. Trees! Birds!! Nature! All good things. The pigeons have a loft and everyone is happy 🖤🐦🖤 — 🌘ｈｏｌｌｙ 🌒 (@HollyConrad) September 19, 2018

Heidi O’Ferrall’s fans reacted on Twitter.

It shouldn't be that shocking. The public generally don't react well to "cheaters". He knows this, he is panicking. The best thing for him is going to be brief, vague, and non-public until he gets his shit together. It's a petty game now. — Darius (@DaryCypher) May 9, 2019

Short term do you think you'll be okay? I'm worried about you. Please take care of yourself okay? This is a lot going on, don't forget to show yourself the respect and kindness you deserve. — Azure (@pot8topunk) May 9, 2019

A non disclosure for a wife to not tell people her husband cheated. Hmm, now that I think about it, it might not be as rare I think it is. — Cloudlateral Aura (@CloudlateralA) May 9, 2019

Is that even legal? Like can an NDA even be used in a damn marriage? — Sugar Rush (@bookwormkitten) May 9, 2019

I really hope your surrounded by love rn Heidi you fucking deserve it. — ✨dummy thick✨ (@KairaNakune) May 9, 2019

Many of ProJared’s followers on Twitter had apparently read Heidi’s Twitter outburst and some were critical of him, although others were supportive.

my biggest support to both of you — Mike Hernandez (@mikebardan) May 9, 2019

heres a new one https://t.co/IR00NNyabA — Boss (@0ldManBoss) May 9, 2019

Dude just coming in to say that blocking your wife is one of the most powerful moves I've ever seen. Guy blocked his dang wife. — Chexoid🍔 (@Chexoid) May 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Holly’s fans also responded, not all in support.