Game Grumps’ Ross O’Donovan and wife Holly Conrad split up

Ross O’Donovan of Game Grumps fame has announced that he and his wife Holly Conrad are calling it quits. This just might be the most amicable divorce of all time though, because Ross and Holly have made it clear that there are no hard feelings and they are still great friends.

News of the divorce came on Wednesday when Ross, who has been a host on several Game Grumps shows in the past including Steam Train and Steam Rolled, took to Twitter to make the big announcement. As seen below, the animator shared a photo of his soon-to-be ex and himself (plus their cat) and explained what was going on in his personal life.

Sometimes life drags you in separate directions, today that is the case. @HollyConrad and I have decided to split. It wasn't an easy decision. She wanted to live in a state with trees, but I'm tethered to a state with smog. Still good friends and there's nothing but love! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/unxd6l0yrt — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) September 19, 2018

Based on what fans were told about the split, the reason has to do with Holly wanting to live somewhere else. She’s not fond of the Los Angeles life and wants to move up north.

On Reddit, many fans of the couple discussed their shockingly friendly split and talked about how Holly often made trips to San Francisco and Seattle, two cities that seem to soothe her soul.

One of the biggest questions coming up with the surprising split has to do with the family pets. Ross and Holly, who married back in September 2012, are pet parents to one cat and a whole lot of pigeons. So who is keeping which pets?

Holly already said she was leaving the cat behind with Ross. As for the pigeons, she revealed that right now she and the birds are staying with a friend in Seattle until she can get her own place.

Also myself and all the other animals including my 50 pigeons are staying with a friend in Seattle until I find a place. Trees! Birds!! Nature! All good things. The pigeons have a loft and everyone is happy 🖤🐦🖤 — Trash Witch @ 🎃 (@HollyConrad) September 19, 2018

Just hours after posting about their split, Ross tweeted again, clearing up questions that his following may have about living arrangements as well as his brief hiatus from streaming.

“Understandably my streams have been on hold while this was going on,” Ross tweeted. “I’ve moved into my own place and Holly’s in Seattle. I will be back to it soon and I hope you guys will be there for me when I get back.”

Not long after, he was back again with another message. This time, Ross thanked everyone for being so supportive and admitted that he was nervous to share the news, fearing that his fans wouldn’t be so nice.

So many people lovelingly reaching out to @HollyConrad and I. Thank you so much for being so understanding and nice. I was afraid to check social media, but all I found was good vibes. Love you guys. — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) September 20, 2018

On Reddit, some are skeptical about Ross and Holly’s “good vibes”, reminding everyone that many divorces start out friendly but quickly turn ugly. So far, it doesn’t look like that will be the case for the pair and we’re all hoping for the best.