Prince Harry and Meghan Markle net worth: How much money do they have in bank?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stunned everybody yesterday, Buckingham Palace included, when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family.

In a prepared statement, they said they would be splitting their time between the UK and North America. They also stated that they would work towards becoming financially independent.

See their full statement below:

While many British taxpayers might be expected to start rejoicing at the news, it prompted questions about how much money the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have squirreled away, be it taxpayers revenue or their own.

It should also be noted that only 5% of Harry and Meghan’s income reportedly comes from British taxpayers. This money comes from the Sovereign Grant, used to fund royal duties, such as traveling to various ceremonies. It is this income that the couple will be forgoing.

How much money have they got?

All evidence suggests that the Duchess was already well and truly financially independent before she met her prince charming.

She has been a successful actress with a recurring role in hit series Suits, which would have almost certainly earned her a six-figure sum. It has been reported that before her marriage, Meghan had an estimated personal fortune of approximately $5 million.

Meghan has appeared in numerous movies, including Horrible Bosses, Remember Me, The Candidate, and Get Him To The Greek.

On the other hand, Harry is thought to be worth anywhere between $25 and $40 million. He inherited a large portion of his wealth. He allegedly shared £14 million with his brother from the late Queen Mother’s estate.

Princess Diana allocated three-quarters of her £21 million estate to Harry and William.

Harry previously spent ten years as a British army officer, which reportedly netted him an annual income of about £45,000 ($58,700).

Overall they are thought to have a combined income somewhere between $30 and 40 million dollars.

The couple reportedly has formed fond links with Canada, and there are rumors the pair may settle there.