Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit ‘senior’ royal family roles after a stunning announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have quit their senior Royal Family roles after a stunning announcement to the public on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to make a move unprecedented in royal history. They are adding fuel to the fire that there is a severe divide between Prince William and Prince Harry.

Not only are the brothers reportedly rifting, but their wives are also reportedly at odds.

After months of drama and the tabloids hounding Harry and Meghan, the new parents are forging their own path separate from the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used their official Instagram to share the news they are making plans to split their time between the U.K. and Canada.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” read part of Harry and Meghan’s announcement.

Even though Harry and Meghan are distancing themselves from the Royal Family, they will continue to support Queen Elizabeth. The royal couple will become financially independent from the family too.

This move will also allow them to raise son Archie and future children in a lifestyle far different from Harry’s upbringing.

The news comes after The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took several weeks off at the end of last year for personal time. They spent their first holiday season as a family of three on Vancouver Island.

Canada is a special place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Toronto became home to Meghan when she was shooting Suits. The country also played a big part in Harry and Meghan’s courtship.

Although Harry and Meghan quitting their senior royal family roles are shocking, it is also compensable. They are making the bold choice to change their situation and go against what is expected of them.

The British press has not been nice to Meghan. Harry commented last summer, their treatment of his wife was reminiscent of what happened with his mother, Princess Diana.

It is an exciting time for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There has been no word from the palace, Prince Charles or Prince William, regarding news Prince Harry is taking more steps to distance himself from the royal family.